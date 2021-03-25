India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar most skilful white-ball bowler in world, says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has called pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar the most skilled white-ball bowler in the world.

“Give me someone bowling at 90 miles an hour and I will face them with my eyes shut, but while facing someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one has to think so much,” Vaughan said.

Bhuvneshwar's spell against England in the first ODI played a big role in India clinching the match. He was supported well by Shardul Thakur and debutant Prasidh Krishna who picked three wickets each. The right-arm medium pacer has looked sharp after coming back into the Indian squad following a 15-month long injury.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said everything has to be "spot on" when you face Bhuvneshwar. "Because you know he'll be probing that front-foot, moving that ball either way. He can out skill you. He can bowl the balls that you necessarily can't prepare for," Vaughan said.

Bhuvneshwar has picked four wickets in the 5-match T20 series, bowling tight overs during key moments. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his decisive spell of 2 for 15 in four overs in the fifth and final T20 against England.

The paceman gave away just 30 runs in his nine overs, picking up two wickets in the first one-dayer against the Englishmen in Pune.

Vaughan says he can't think of any other bowler, who bowls at the pace Bhuvi does and moves the ball like him. "Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most skilful white-ball bowler in the world. There's no one I know that can just get the ball to subtly move like Kumar can. Whether it's outswinger, the inswinger, the cutters. He can bowl the yorkers and the bouncers," he said.

Vaughan added that the right-arm medium pace has made a remarkable comeback to international cricket.

India defeated England by 66 runs in the opening match of the ODI series.

Despite a good opening wicket partnership, the visitors collapsed for 251 in the 43rd over. The two teams will once again square off in the second ODI at the same venue on Friday, 26 March.