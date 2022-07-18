India vs England: 'Better love story than Twilight', Twitterati applauds Rishabh Pant on series-winning century

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs.

This was Pant’s maiden ODI century and this came at a very crucial stage with India having lost their top-order batters. Pant was involved in a 133-run stand with Hardik Pandya and an unbeaten 56-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

Twitterati applauded Pant’s efforts following the game. Let’s take a look at some reactions below:

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance.

#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TTaHwyGhzT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 17, 2022

Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/WRGMEFb3sA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 17, 2022

Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch 💪 #indiavseng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 17, 2022

Manchester 2019 to Manchester 2022 - Rishabh Pant has come a long way in world cricket. pic.twitter.com/Dhm79i2Z9g — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2022

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 . Kudos to the whole team 🇮🇳 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bc2q6ks109 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 17, 2022

This is one of the best ODI💯 under pressure on the English soil from an Indian batter, Considering series was on the line @RishabhPant17 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2022

With inputs from PTI