  • India vs England: 'Better love story than Twilight', Twitterati applauds Rishabh Pant on series-winning century

Cricket

Twitterati applauded Pant’s efforts following the game. Let’s take a look at some reactions

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching a century during the third one day international cricket match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs.

This was Pant’s maiden ODI century and this came at a very crucial stage with India having lost their top-order batters. Pant was involved in a 133-run stand with Hardik Pandya and an unbeaten 56-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

Twitterati applauded Pant’s efforts following the game. Let’s take a look at some reactions below:

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 00:32:49 IST

