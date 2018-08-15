First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Ben Stokes should make instant return for hosts, says former captain Nasser Hussain

Ben Stokes has shown great mental toughness and he should be welcomed back into the test team after being cleared of affray, Nasser Hussain said.

Reuters, August 15, 2018

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has shown great mental toughness during his 11-month trial and he should be welcomed back into the test team after being cleared of affray, former national team captain Nasser Hussain has said.

New Zealand-born Stokes missed England’s 2017-18 Ashes tour of Australia while he was investigated for his role in a street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year.

The 27-year-old was found not guilty on Tuesday before the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recalled him for the third test against India which starts in Nottingham on Saturday.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain. Reuters

Former England captain Nasser Hussain. Reuters

“I am amazed how well he has coped mentally over the last few months with this hanging over him and as long as they feel he is mentally fit for selection then they should pick him,” Hussain told Sky Sports News.

The ECB confirmed it would now hold its own disciplinary process for Stokes and teammate Alex Hales, who was also involved in the incident.

Hussain wants Stokes to work on taking his “unassuming” character beyond the cricket field as the player looks to rebuild his reputation.

“The Ben I know and who I see around the cricket team is a popular, unassuming, down-to-earth, very pleasant individual that will stay after a game and do autographs with kids for an hour and give his time,” Hussain added.

“But I only see Stokes at cricket, so Ben has to make a decision - the image we see of him at cricket is probably not the image that has been portrayed over the last six months in the newspapers,” he said.

Hussain, however, urged ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commision to set an example during the internal hearing and not take “the easy option”.

“They need to make a detailed and informed decision on whether those images are right for English cricket,” he said.

In a column for the Daily Telegraph, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said Stokes has “suffered enough punishment” and must be backed to start a new chapter in his career.

“There is no need to keep clobbering him with suspensions,” Vaughan said.

“There is no question he brought the game into disrepute but cricketers have few opportunities in their lives to play an Ashes series in Australia and missing that tour was a massive blow for Ben,” he said.

Another former England skipper and batsman Kevin Pietersen joined the conversation on Twitter, saying Stokes’ return can only benefit the sport.

“All sports need their entertainers. Stokes is one of those for cricket. He’s been cleared, he has to play!” the 38-year-old said. England lead India 2-0 in the five-match series.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018

Tags : #Alex Hales #Ben Stokes #Cricket #ECB #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #Nasser Hussain #Virat Kohli

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all