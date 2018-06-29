India vs England: Ben Stokes returns to hosts' squad for ODI series against Virat Kohli and Co
Ben Stokes, who tore his left hamstring during the Pakistan Test series, did not take part in England's 6-0 whitewash of Australia.
Press Trust of India,
June 29, 2018
London: All-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in the 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India, starting 18 July.
File image of Ben Stokes. AP
Stokes, who tore his left hamstring during the Pakistan Test series, did not take part in England's 6-0 whitewash of Australia.
He was also not picked for the three-match T20 International against India in order to give him full time to recuperate.
England team comprises of all the current form players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Jony Bairstow.
The first ODI on 12 July will be played at Trent Bridge (Nottingham) followed by the second at the Lord's (14 June) and final match at the Headingley (Leeds) on 17 June.
Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.
Updated Date:
Jun 29, 2018
