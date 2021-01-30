Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns hit training ground as others in squad clear second COVID-19 test

  • Anish Anand
  • January 30th, 2021
  • 11:30:26 IST

Chennai: Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns on Saturday had their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine, while other members of the squad cleared their second COVID-19 test.

The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.

The trio had reached India earlier than their colleagues and having already cleared their three RT-PCR tests could hit the nets on Saturday.

Ben Stokes has pulled out of the next two Tests against Pakistan due to family reasons. AP

File image of Ben Stokes. AP

"The first group of players – Archer, Burns and Stokes – will practice each morning for the next three days. They are limited to a two-hour session," England's media manager Danny Reuben informed.

"The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results," he added.

The full England squad is scheduled to start its training from 2 February ahead of the series opener against India, starting 5 February.

Updated Date: January 30, 2021 11:30:26 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors, confirms TNCA secretary
First Cricket News

India vs England Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors, confirms TNCA secretary

The teams are expected to reach Chennai by 27 January and undergo testing before entering the bio-bubble.

India vs England: Bigger challenges await English spinners in India, says Mahela Jayawardene
First Cricket News

India vs England: Bigger challenges await English spinners in India, says Mahela Jayawardene

Left-arm spinner Leach claimed 10 wickets in the two-match series while off-spinner Bess took 12 in England's 2-0 victory.

India vs England: Hosts clear first round of COVID-19 tests; BCCI allows players’ families during hard quarantine
First Cricket News

India vs England: Hosts clear first round of COVID-19 tests; BCCI allows players’ families during hard quarantine

The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.