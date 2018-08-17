First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Ben Stokes included in playing XI against Virat Kohli and Co at Trent Bridge in place of in-form Sam Curran

All-rounder Ben Stokes was added to England's 13-man squad on Tuesday, just hours after being acquitted on a charge of affray at Bristol Crown Court.

Agence France-Presse, August 17, 2018

Nottingham: England have recalled Ben Stokes to playing XI for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, captain Joe Root announced on Friday.

File image of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Reuters

File image of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Reuters

All-rounder Stokes was added to England's 13-man squad on Tuesday, just hours after being acquitted on a charge of affray at Bristol Crown Court.

Stokes replaces left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran, England's man-of-the-match in their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month.

Stokes missed England's innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week because of a clash of dates with his trial after playing in the series-opener.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 and victory in the third Test, which starts on Saturday, will see them retain the Pataudi Trophy.

England XI for third Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Cricket #Edgbaston #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #Joe Root #Pataudi Trophy #Sam Curran #Trent Bridge

Also See

3 amazing art apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all