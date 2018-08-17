India vs England: Ben Stokes included in playing XI against Virat Kohli and Co at Trent Bridge in place of in-form Sam Curran
All-rounder Ben Stokes was added to England's 13-man squad on Tuesday, just hours after being acquitted on a charge of affray at Bristol Crown Court.
Nottingham: England have recalled Ben Stokes to playing XI for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, captain Joe Root announced on Friday.
File image of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Reuters
All-rounder Stokes was added to England's 13-man squad on Tuesday, just hours after being acquitted on a charge of affray at Bristol Crown Court.
Stokes replaces left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran, England's man-of-the-match in their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month.
Stokes missed England's innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week because of a clash of dates with his trial after playing in the series-opener.
England lead the five-match series 2-0 and victory in the third Test, which starts on Saturday, will see them retain the Pataudi Trophy.
England XI for third Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Updated Date:
Aug 17, 2018
