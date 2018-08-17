Nottingham: England have recalled Ben Stokes to playing XI for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, captain Joe Root announced on Friday.

All-rounder Stokes was added to England's 13-man squad on Tuesday, just hours after being acquitted on a charge of affray at Bristol Crown Court.

Stokes replaces left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran, England's man-of-the-match in their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month.

Stokes missed England's innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week because of a clash of dates with his trial after playing in the series-opener.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 and victory in the third Test, which starts on Saturday, will see them retain the Pataudi Trophy.

England XI for third Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson