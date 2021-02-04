India vs England: Before his 100th Test, a look at Joe Root's pathbreaking numbers

The 100th Test is always special for any player. On 5 February, England captain Joe Root will play his landmark Test on Indian soil amid the pandemic. He will become the 15th England player to achieve the milestone. He is an active member of the famous quartet in world cricket which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root himself.

Root is a consistent compounder of England cricket. He averages 50-plus in four continents scoring 500-plus runs in each of them. Only Ken Barrington and Jacques Kallis have achieved similar feat among all other players. Root not only performs well at home but also in away conditions, especially in Asia where many big players have struggled to make an impact.

He has shown that he handles spinners in Asian conditions as well as any Asian batsman. That's what actually separates Root from others and his show in the recent series against Sri Lanka was the prime example of it where he clinched the Man of the series award as well.

There are many milestones awaiting this champion England batsman. And as he awaits his 100th Test against India at Chennai, let's look at a few of the pathbreaking stats of his 99 Test career.