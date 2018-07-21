First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 4th ODI Jul 20, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
PAK in ZIM | 3rd ODI Jul 18, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Batsmen hold key to visitors' chances in upcoming Test series, says former captain Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels that batsmen will hold key to India's chances in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

Press Trust of India, July 21, 2018

Kolkata: Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels that batsmen will hold key to India's chances in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

India won the T20I series quite convincingly, only to be outplayed by the hosts in the ODI series.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

"You have to score 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket in order to be competitive. If they get 400 runs in the first innings, they will win," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Test side England have failed to win any of their last three series, with just one match won as top-ranked India would fancy their chances

"India will have a chance. They are a good side, if they bat well, they will do well in England. They can win the Test series. India have got a big chance of winning."

World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni drew a lot of flak for his slow-paced innings in India's second and third ODIs against England as his retirement rumors did the rounds.

Ganguly hoped that Dhoni will soon be back among runs when India play the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"I am sure he will get back to scoring runs. Whatever he does, it's his decision," he said.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup #Cricket #England #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India #India Vs England #MS Dhoni #Sourav Ganguly #Test Cricket

Also See

3 brilliant weather apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3617 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all