It has been some time since the FIFA World Cup came to an end. The English seemed to have made terms with the fact that football will stay away from home for another four years providing the Pomps with enough time to recover. That brings us to another mega sporting event earmarked in the English calendar as it is time for some good ole cricket!

Red ball, white kits, slips in positions, the grey clouds out of position and we are set. Five Tests rolled in six weeks and by the end of it, hopefully, a triumphant!

England, the creators of the sport, are on the cusp of their 1000th Test. In times, where the format has come under major scrutiny, the English have waded through centuries to come this far.

The current World no 1 side, the Indian Cricket team, have embarked on their own little history, voyaging on their 18th Test tour to England where they will take part in a 5-match Test series starting from 1 August and will continue into September.

The first tour was in 1932 while the last was in 2014.

India has played 57 Tests in England, have won six, lost 30 and drew 21.

An exciting series is in prospect and before we get into the nitty-gritty of the big questions that lie ahead of us, it is only fair we reflect on the past.

Here's a set of 20 compelling questions looking back at various moments from some of India's previous tours to England. A perfect time to reignite the fire and warm up for the long English summer.

Brew the kettle or grab a cold one, whatever you prefer and hop on to try and answer these questions