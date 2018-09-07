One main worry facing teams travelling to England is how to cope with the moving ball. Lush surfaces and the Dukes ball mean that swing and seam will play a larger part in games there than they normally do elsewhere. And so batsmen do their best to meet and overcome that challenge, even if it requires some alterations to their usual technique.

One friend now living in Jamaica, Glenroy Henry, recalled that years ago when he left St Vincent for England, he was an up and coming batting star. When he began playing club cricket for Ailsbury Town in England, however, he found runs hard to come by. He struggled to find answers, and it was not until he had the good fortune of meeting Sir Garfield Sobers at some West Indian gathering that he was able to start scoring some runs.

Among other advice, the great man told him he had to be more patient and wait for the ball more than he would in the West Indies. So dramatic was his turnaround after implementing Sobers’ suggestions that he moved from near the bottom of the averages to getting the award for best batsman at the end of the season.

'Trial by spin' is usually said to await batsmen visiting India. In England you could well say it is trial by swing and seam. It is a tough examination for touring batsmen, especially these days when the leader of the English attack is James Anderson, one of the most adept swing bowlers the game has ever seen. Combating Anderson and his comrades successfully requires significant skill, patience, and mental fortitude, and even highly competent players sometimes find themselves unable to cope.

But what of England’s batsmen? How do they handle seam and swing? Considering they were brought up in conditions favourable to that kind of bowling, and considering they play with the more volatile Dukes ball, shouldn’t they thrive better than others in their own surroundings against high quality seam and swing bowlers?

The truth, however, is that all batsmen are vulnerable to good seam and swing in helpful conditions — even batsmen born and bred in that environment. Over the years English batsmen have succumbed to sideways movement many times. We could go back to 'Massie’s Match', where the Australian seamer reaped 16 wickets for 137 runs at Lord's in 1972.

Malcolm Marshall made the ball talk in 1988, capturing 35 wickets in five Tests at an unbelievable average of 12.66.

In 1981, Terry Alderman produced some of the most masterly swing bowling ever seen over a series. His haul was 42 wickets in six Tests at 21.26. In 1989 he dished up a similar dose, this time swinging his way to 41 wickets. He so befuddled Graham Gooch that a running joke at the time had this as the batsman’s message on his answering machine: “I’m out. Probably LBW to Terry Alderman.”

Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose did their business on the West Indies' 2000 tour, as did the Australian Glen McGrath on all of his visits to England.

Still, it is nothing unique to England that their own conditions are sometimes used against them. Indian batsmen are supposedly great players of spin, yet we have seen them capitulate to spin on a number of occasions. The so-called 'raging turners' or 'rank turners' that sometimes confront batsmen in India take a toll on Indian batsmen as well.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar importantly pointed out in a tweet early last year that India’s last six totals on 'rank turners' read as follows: 201, 200, 215 and 173 against South Africa, and 105 and 107 against Australia. This is clear evidence that Indian batsmen are themselves not immune to being decimated by it. India mostly prevail in such conditions because they usually have more and better spin bowlers than their opponents.

The ball has been deviating lavishly during this Indian tour of England. These conditions, most would think, would be a huge advantage to the home team. But England’s batsmen have suffered as well, almost just as badly as their Indian visitors. In eight innings so far this series England has gone past 300 only twice, 396/7 at Lords where they won, and 317 at Nottingham — a game England lost.

Leading the batting averages for England are Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, two players whose main role are as bowlers. No batsman, apart from the two mentioned, average more than Jos Buttler’s 37.14. Buttler and Woakes have been the only two centurions for England.

Obviously, the visiting batsmen fared badly as well, but that is less of a surprise for batsmen playing in alien conditions. Batting virtuoso Virat Kohli has been, it appears, playing in different conditions. How else could you explain two centuries and three half centuries in a total of 544 runs, more than twice the number scored by the next best batsman, 260 by Jos Buttler?

The inconvenience in facing outstanding seam and swing bowling is not all that difficult to understand. There is a point beyond which even the best batsman is unable to adjust to a ball making its way to him. If the ball changes direction significantly enough and late enough, the batsman is hard pressed to respond with any degree of confidence. Often, it is pure luck when a batsman misses the deviating ball outside the off-stump that he has tried his best to play. It could just as easily have found his edge on its way to the keeper or the slips.

Surviving in an adverse batting environment, therefore, is often as dependent on good fortune as it is on skill. We should be more understanding of batsmen having a hard time coping. The good thing, as we have seen, is that matches played in such conditions often make for more intriguing viewing than matches contested on flat batting surfaces.