India vs England: 'An incredible achievement', Twitter erupts as hosts claim Test series 3-1

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel took five wickets each on Saturday as India crushed England inside three days of the fourth Test to seal their series 3-1.
Ashwin bowled Dan Lawrence for 50 as England were bowled out for 135 to complete an emphatic innings and 25 run victory in Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli's India bounced back from an opening defeat to win three in a row and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.
It was another failure for Joe Root's England, who suffered a drubbing after their two-day loss in the third Test of a series dominated by the spinning wickets.
Ashwin led the series bowling chart with 32 wickets followed by Patel, who played one game fewer, on 27. England spinner Jack Leach was third with 18 scalps.
This win was set up by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made 101 on day two, and Washington Sundar, who hit an unbeaten 96 as India made a commanding 365.
Pant scored his third Test ton in a 113-run stand with Sundar to lift India from a precarious 146-6 in response to England's first innings total of 205.
Sundar kept up the attack as the final three wickets fell on Saturday morning but ran out of partners and remained four shy of his century.
England lost early and regular wickets to go down tamely in 54.5 overs.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the series victory:
Watch out, India are coming for the World Test Championship
Congratulations, India. Well-deserved winners. They have the chance of doing something really special this year. They’ll be thinking about the England series over here in the summer, and the prospect of beating Australia away & England in both countries. Some achievement, that!
— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 6, 2021
Credit where it's due. Congratulations skipper!
Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 6, 2021
Champion stuff from Kohli's men
Always a lot of passion & pride associated with Ravi Shastri. Fair play to India - an incredible achievement after so much time spent in the ‘bubble’. Australia defined them and this series confirmed them. The summer series in England is going to be a fascinating watch. #INDvENG
— Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 6, 2021
Just a step away from being the "best Test team of this era"
India have been far too good ... the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England ... If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021
Brilliant all-round effort by India
The bowling has been excellent but the batting is listless too. I suspect the series was lost in the mind long before this innings started.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021
Can't wait!
It’s India Vs NZ in World Test final in June. Old order changeth: a country that got freedom in 1947 will play a country that got test status in 1948! Take a bow @RishabhPant17 @Sundarwashi5 and the spin twins Axar and @ashwinravi99 to turn a tough game into a one sided win!👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 6, 2021
Time to appreciate the heroes of the win
Ashwin and Axar virtually unplayable and will feature in nightmares of England batsmen for a long while. Rohit on difficult surfaces was brilliant, in attack and defence. Pick of the Indian team for me Rishabh Pant: 502 runs, matchwinning century here & superb keeping all through
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 6, 2021
This team loves to bounce back
A lengthy Test series can be likened to an arm wrestle; you have a struggle for a short while but it often ends with one team completely flattened. Well played India — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) March 6, 2021
This win shall put an end to the pitch debates
Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory.
England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.
They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021
Spoilt for choice, this Indian team
axar patel ends the series with 27 wickets at 10.59 but can't be sure he'll make the XI for india's next home test when a certain ravindra jadeja is available #depth #INDvsENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 6, 2021
Spin twins come to India's rescue
The spin twins once again demolish England.
Ashwin: 5 for 47
Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021
Tells you how dominant India have been
India’s spinners, this series First innings: 5/418 in 127.1 overs Avg. 83.60 S/R 152.6 Econ. 3.29 Next seven inns: 62/750 in 300.4 overs Avg. 12.10 S/R 29.1 Econ. 2.49 Turnaround! #INDvENG — Yash Jha (@jhayash) March 6, 2021
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Patel said England expect the fourth and final Test pitch, starting on Thursday, to also be a spinning track but said the visitors are eager to punch back from the two straight losses.
It is learnt that the Indian team management wants to play to its strength and there could be a turner on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ready to exploit the conditions to the fullest.
Takeaways from Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England, another one belonging firmly to India: