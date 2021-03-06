India vs England: 'An incredible achievement', Twitter erupts as hosts claim Test series 3-1

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel took five wickets each on Saturday as India crushed England inside three days of the fourth Test to seal their series 3-1.

Ashwin bowled Dan Lawrence for 50 as England were bowled out for 135 to complete an emphatic innings and 25 run victory in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's India bounced back from an opening defeat to win three in a row and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.

It was another failure for Joe Root's England, who suffered a drubbing after their two-day loss in the third Test of a series dominated by the spinning wickets.

Ashwin led the series bowling chart with 32 wickets followed by Patel, who played one game fewer, on 27. England spinner Jack Leach was third with 18 scalps.

This win was set up by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made 101 on day two, and Washington Sundar, who hit an unbeaten 96 as India made a commanding 365.

Pant scored his third Test ton in a 113-run stand with Sundar to lift India from a precarious 146-6 in response to England's first innings total of 205.

Sundar kept up the attack as the final three wickets fell on Saturday morning but ran out of partners and remained four shy of his century.

England lost early and regular wickets to go down tamely in 54.5 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the series victory:

Watch out, India are coming for the World Test Championship

Congratulations, India. Well-deserved winners. They have the chance of doing something really special this year. They’ll be thinking about the England series over here in the summer, and the prospect of beating Australia away & England in both countries. Some achievement, that! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 6, 2021

Credit where it's due. Congratulations skipper!

Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 6, 2021

Champion stuff from Kohli's men

Always a lot of passion & pride associated with Ravi Shastri. Fair play to India - an incredible achievement after so much time spent in the ‘bubble’. Australia defined them and this series confirmed them. The summer series in England is going to be a fascinating watch. #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 6, 2021

Just a step away from being the "best Test team of this era"

India have been far too good ... the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England ... If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Brilliant all-round effort by India

The bowling has been excellent but the batting is listless too. I suspect the series was lost in the mind long before this innings started. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021

Can't wait!

It’s India Vs NZ in World Test final in June. Old order changeth: a country that got freedom in 1947 will play a country that got test status in 1948! Take a bow @RishabhPant17 @Sundarwashi5 and the spin twins Axar and @ashwinravi99 to turn a tough game into a one sided win!👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 6, 2021

Time to appreciate the heroes of the win

Ashwin and Axar virtually unplayable and will feature in nightmares of England batsmen for a long while. Rohit on difficult surfaces was brilliant, in attack and defence. Pick of the Indian team for me Rishabh Pant: 502 runs, matchwinning century here & superb keeping all through — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 6, 2021

This team loves to bounce back

A lengthy Test series can be likened to an arm wrestle; you have a struggle for a short while but it often ends with one team completely flattened. Well played India — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) March 6, 2021

This win shall put an end to the pitch debates

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.

They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

Spoilt for choice, this Indian team

axar patel ends the series with 27 wickets at 10.59 but can't be sure he'll make the XI for india's next home test when a certain ravindra jadeja is available #depth #INDvsENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 6, 2021

Spin twins come to India's rescue

The spin twins once again demolish England.

Ashwin: 5 for 47

Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

Tells you how dominant India have been

India’s spinners, this series First innings: 5/418 in 127.1 overs Avg. 83.60 S/R 152.6 Econ. 3.29 Next seven inns: 62/750 in 300.4 overs Avg. 12.10 S/R 29.1 Econ. 2.49 Turnaround! #INDvENG — Yash Jha (@jhayash) March 6, 2021

