India vs England: 'An incredible achievement', Twitter erupts as hosts claim Test series 3-1

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 6th, 2021
  • 17:02:21 IST

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel took five wickets each on Saturday as India crushed England inside three days of the fourth Test to seal their series 3-1.

Ashwin bowled Dan Lawrence for 50 as England were bowled out for 135 to complete an emphatic innings and 25 run victory in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's India bounced back from an opening defeat to win three in a row and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.

It was another failure for Joe Root's England, who suffered a drubbing after their two-day loss in the third Test of a series dominated by the spinning wickets.

Ashwin led the series bowling chart with 32 wickets followed by Patel, who played one game fewer, on 27. England spinner Jack Leach was third with 18 scalps.

This win was set up by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made 101 on day two, and Washington Sundar, who hit an unbeaten 96 as India made a commanding 365.

Pant scored his third Test ton in a 113-run stand with Sundar to lift India from a precarious 146-6 in response to England's first innings total of 205.

Sundar kept up the attack as the final three wickets fell on Saturday morning but ran out of partners and remained four shy of his century.

England lost early and regular wickets to go down tamely in 54.5 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the series victory:

Watch out, India are coming for the World Test Championship

Credit where it's due. Congratulations skipper!

Champion stuff from Kohli's men

Just a step away from being the "best Test team of this era"

Brilliant all-round effort by India

Can't wait!

Time to appreciate the heroes of the win

This team loves to bounce back

This win shall put an end to the pitch debates

Spoilt for choice, this Indian team

Spin twins come to India's rescue

Tells you how dominant India have been

With inputs from AFP

