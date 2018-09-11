Alastair Cook marked his 291st and final Test innings in fairytale fashion with a century as England closed in on victory over India on the fourth day of the fifth Test on Monday.

The 33-year-old scored 147 in a 259-run third wicket partnership of 259 with skipper Joe Root as England moved on from 114-2 to 423-8 declared.

Cook, England’s most-capped Test player and highest run scorer, was given numerous standing ovations from the crowd who flocked to the historic Oval ground, the longest and loudest when he completed his 33rd test century before lunch.

His 286-ball knock, which included 14 fours, helped Cook climb to fifth on the all-time list of Test run scorers.

With 218 runs in his 161st match, Cook guaranteed he will retire with a Test average of 45.

And, fittingly, his final contribution for his country with the bat was a century against India — the team he scored a debut ton against 12 years ago in Nagpur.

His total of 12,472 Test runs puts him behind only India’s Sachin Tendulkar, Australian Ricky Ponting, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and India’s Rahul Dravid on the all-time list.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted on his glorious feat.

And the best of them all, England dressing room when Cook reached his 100

With inputs from Reuters