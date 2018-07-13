First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 1st ODI Jul 12, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 8 wickets
IND in ENG | 3rd T20I Jul 08, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 7 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 13, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Grace Road, Leicester
ICC WWT20Q Jul 14, 2018
PNGW vs SCO
Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Alex Hales ruled out of ODI series due to side strain; Dawid Malan named as replacement

England batsman Alex Hales will miss all three matches in a one-day international series with India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)announced on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, July 13, 2018

Nottingham: England batsman Alex Hales will miss all three matches in a one-day international series with India, the England and Wales Cricket Board  (ECB)announced on Thursday.

File image of Alex Hales. Reuters

File image of Alex Hales. Reuters

Prior to Thursday's first ODI at Trent Bridge, home ground of Hales's county team Nottinghamshire, the ECB said the opening batsman had been left out of that match because of a side injury suffered when batting during net practice on Wednesday.

But, at that stage, they said Hales, now something of a white-ball specialist, would be "monitored" on a game by game basis.

However, after India's thumping eight-wicket win that put the tourists 1-0 up in a three-match series, a team spokesman confirmed the 29-year-old Hales would miss Saturday's match at Lord's and Tuesday's finale at Headingley.

"Alex Hales has a torn left side strain, he will be out for three to four weeks and misses the rest of the series," said the spokesman.

England have retained Dawid Malan, who did not play at Trent Bridge after being called up as cover for Hales, for the second ODI at the Middlesex batsman's Lord's home ground.

Hales averaged 48 as England lost their Twenty20 series against India 2-1.

England's previous ODI at Trent Bridge saw Hales make 147 as England complied a men's record total of 481 for six in a 242-run win against Australia on 19 June.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018

Tags : #Alex Hales #Cricket #England #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India #Test Cricket

Also See

90’s style photo filters | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all