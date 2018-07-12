First Cricket
India vs England: Alex Hales ruled out of first ODI due to side injury; David Malan called up as cover

England batsman Alex Hales will miss the first one-day international against India on Thursday because of a side injury sustained when batting in net practice, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced.

Agence France-Presse, July 12, 2018

England's Alex Hales attends a practice session. Reuters

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan has been called up as cover, with Hales set to be monitored by England on a game-by-game basis.

The three-match ODI series starts at Trent Bridge — the home ground for Nottinghamshire opener Hales — continues at Lord's on Saturday and concludes at Headingley on Tuesday.

Hales averaged 48 as England lost their Twenty20 series against India 2-1.

England's most recent ODI at Trent Bridge saw Hales make 147 as England complied a men's record total of 481 for six in a 242-run win, also a record, against Australia on 19 June.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018

