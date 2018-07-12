Nottingham: England batsman Alex Hales will miss the first one-day international against India on Thursday because of a side injury sustained when batting in net practice, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced.

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan has been called up as cover, with Hales set to be monitored by England on a game-by-game basis.

The three-match ODI series starts at Trent Bridge — the home ground for Nottinghamshire opener Hales — continues at Lord's on Saturday and concludes at Headingley on Tuesday.

Hales averaged 48 as England lost their Twenty20 series against India 2-1.

England's most recent ODI at Trent Bridge saw Hales make 147 as England complied a men's record total of 481 for six in a 242-run win, also a record, against Australia on 19 June.