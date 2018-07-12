India vs England: Alex Hales ruled out of first ODI due to side injury; David Malan called up as cover
England batsman Alex Hales will miss the first one-day international against India on Thursday because of a side injury sustained when batting in net practice, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced.
Agence France-Presse,
July 12, 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
England's Alex Hales attends a practice session. Reuters
Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan has been called up as cover, with Hales set to be monitored by England on a game-by-game basis.
The three-match ODI series starts at Trent Bridge — the home ground for Nottinghamshire opener Hales — continues at Lord's on Saturday and concludes at Headingley on Tuesday.
Hales averaged 48 as England lost their Twenty20 series against India 2-1.
England's most recent ODI at Trent Bridge saw Hales make 147 as England complied a men's record total of 481 for six in a 242-run win, also a record, against Australia on 19 June.
