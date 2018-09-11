After five Tests rolled into six weeks, hosts England came out triumphant winning the rubber 4 to India's 1.

With a win in the final Test, Joe Root's England were able to give one of their greats, Alastair Cook, a fitting farewell. Adjudged Player of the Match, Cook had an outstanding last hurrah, scoring 218 runs in the Test with a century in their second innings to complete a fairytale.

Another hero, James Anderson became the most successful seamer in Test history when he cleaned up Mohammed Shami for his 564th wicket, sealing 118-run victory over India at the Oval on Tuesday.

Lancashire pace bowler overtook retired Australia legend Glenn McGrath moving to fourth in all-time bowler's list.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side too had their opportunities throughout the series, but because the tourists failed to seize crucial moments on several occasions, the scoreline reads in the favour of the hosts.

Here we have various interesting thoughts on the Test series and in larger sense India's tour of England. Have a look:

