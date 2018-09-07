India vs England: Alastair Cook hopes time will eventually heal rift with former teammate Kevin Pietersen
Alastair Cook admitted the fallout with former teammate Kevin Pieterson had a negative impact on his own form.
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Section 377 verdict removes an albatross from many necks, but expect empire of majoritarianism to strike back
-
Telangana Assembly dissolved: Caretaker chief minister KCR sets tone for early election, says cabinet 'worked tirelessly'
-
'Majoritarian views, popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights': After 157 years, Section 377 is struck down
-
US Open 2018: Six-time winner Serena Williams breezes past Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets to enter ninth final
-
Bhushan Power lenders allowed JSW to change parameters of bids, says Tata Steel; CoC went against NCLAT order
-
BJP की दुविधा, दलित-सवर्ण दोऊ खड़े काके लागूं पायं?
-
बिहार: एनडीए से उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा की विदाई की इतनी जल्दबाजी क्यों हो रही है?
-
छात्रसंघ चुनाव: राजनीति की नर्सरी को लील रहा है धनबल और बाहुबल
-
सवर्ण आंदोलन और देशव्यापी बंद पर सियासी दलों की चुप्पी का क्या मतलब ?
-
भारत बंद: क्या शिवराज सिंह चौहान को भी वनवास पर भेज देंगे सवर्ण
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
London: Alastair Cook hopes the passing of time will eventually allow him to heal his rift with Kevin Pietersen even though they have not spoken since the flamboyant batsman was dramatically dropped by England four years ago.
Cook, who will himself retire from England duty following his 161st Test appearance, against India at The Oval starting on Friday, admitted the fallout had a negative impact on his own form.
File image of Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen. Reuters
Pietersen, who scored more than 8,000 runs including 23 hundreds, was responsible for some remarkable innings with his maiden Test hundred, at The Oval in 2005, securing a long-awaited Ashes series win over Australia.
But there was a feeling the South Africa-born shotmaker was always only one poor series away from being dropped for good after several high-profile fallouts with England teammates, coaches and officials.
That eventually came following England's miserable 5-0 Ashes series loss in Australia in 2013/14, with Pietersen managing just 294 runs at an average of 29.40 — although he was not alone in enduring a miserable series.
As the then England captain, Cook found himself carrying the can for a decision that, although he supported it, was taken by senior England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) figures.
And a year later he was still the skipper when ECB director Andrew Strauss — himself a former England captain who endured run-ins with Pietersen — finally decided there was no international future for 'KP'.
'Six-month break'
But Cook said Thursday his initial preference had been for a six-month cooling-off period before a decision to send Pietersen into permanent England exile was finally taken.
Now he hopes the fact he too is about to become a former England player will lead to a reconciliation with Pietersen, even though the pair have had no contact since 2014.
"I haven't spoken to him since that day but I think time is a great healer," Cook told BBC Radio's Test Match Special.
"We spent a lot of time together and created some amazing memories," added the 33-year-old opener, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer.
"The thing is, we never fell out. Since then, the internet has fallen out for us."
Cook said the ECB had dealt badly with a situation that he felt left him unfairly exposed.
"I was involved in the decision at first but the England captain doesn't have the final say on hiring and firing," he said.
"I agreed with it, but I said, 'Why don't we give him some time off, we can go away and maybe KP can come back later on?'.
"(Strauss's predecessor) Paul Downton wanted clarity, a clean break — because people would always be asking when is he (Pietersen) coming back.
"The fallout was pretty nasty and I don't think the ECB handled it well or appreciated how social media worked very well then.
"It was the toughest time of my career, and there's no doubt it affected my batting."
Reflecting on the messy saga, Cook said: "I would refute anyone saying that I was the one that chucked him down the stairs but I was involved in the decision and I believed it was right at that time.
"Looking back, I can safely say all the decisions I made were done for the best of the England cricket team at that time.
"On that one, there were a lot of other people, way above my head, also involved in it.
"I felt like I was being left alone as the captain."
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Moeen Ali hopes for fresh start to Three Lions career after starring with bat and ball in fourth Test
India vs England: Alastair Cook says if the series was tied at 2-2, he would have kept his mouth shut about retirement
India vs England: Hosts name unchanged team for Oval Test; Johnny Bairstow to keep wickets