As William Blake's hymn Jerusalem reverberated around the Oval two minutes before play each and every member of the crowd rose as one to clap Alastair Cook onto the playing arena. Cook was playing his final appearance for England. The warm applause added to the raw emotion, but as he had done throughout his 12 years of international cricket Cook showed no sentiment.

Cook’s eyes were wide open, he twirled the bat around his hands and he walked out to the middle as determined as ever. In the pavilion stand, Cook's wife and father had smiles of enormous pride. In the western stand, there were spectators in chef's hats and others with Cook's mask. This was his day in the sunshine, his day to bid farewell in a grand fashion. Even the Indian team had made him a guard of honour and Virat Kohli shook his hand firmly as Cook finally isolated himself and marked his guard.

After a few days of the rollercoaster sentiments, Cook was finally in the middle, on his own, ready to face the dark, new, Duke Ball from an opening bowler. He would kick-start his innings with a firm push through the covers. The crowd roared and Cook would have breathed the sense of relief. At least he wouldn't be like Don Bradman and others to be dismissed for a duck in his final Test at such a historic venue.

After a few minutes at the crease, it was clearly evident that Cook was batting with a fresh mind. The constant pressure of retirement and the lack of runs seem to be hidden. The eyes widen at the release of the ball and the feet moved towards the line with precision. For the first hour, he looked like the man that had 12,000 runs under the belt and well shy of man that had only managed to average 22.15 in his last 10 Tests for England.

The pitch also seemed to be tailor-made for his style of play. The ball seamed, but at a pace that he could adjust to with ease. The Indian bowlers hit a length that allowed him to play back and nudge the ball square of the wicket. In a typical Cook manner, he accumulated his runs through glides and flicks. With each ball, one could sense him growing in confidence. A rare half-volley on the middle stump was elegantly timed past mid-wicket for a boundary.

This was Cook at his very best. He left with precision and made the bowlers err in his areas of strength. This had been the Cook's recipe for over a decade against the best bowlers in the world. For a majority of his stay at the crease during the first session, he showcased why he had such success repelling the brand new ball all around the world.

By the time the umpires had called lunch, Cook had moved to 37. As he ran up the dressing room steps many gathered to take that one final shot of him. During the interval, there was already a sense of anticipation. Many had already started talking about a century.

But as he returned from lunch the dark clouds that had been circling around him for the past six months had moved across the Oval. The Indian bowlers also stepped up and Cook went 25 minutes without adding to his lunch score. The pitch also quickened up, the ball started to zip and the ever assured Cook suddenly started to look like the man that looked on his last legs.

But as Cook had done so often during his career, he fought and found a way. He ensured he continued to play straight and even managed to execute a couple of handsome on-drives to edge closer to his half-century. In a distinctive Cook manner, he had broken the shackles and the minute he clipped one towards deep square leg for a single, the crowd once again stood up as one to cheer their hero bring up his half-century. Even on his last legs, Cook had shown the way in the series, as he became the first opener from either side to score a fifty.

As the sun broke through the clouds again, Cook once again rediscovered his form from early in the day. There were a couple of crisp foot punches and a splendid cover drive. It was an ominous sign for India and many around the ground were now starting to believe that a farewell ton was truly on the cards.

But such is the game of cricket, that it is when one looks the most in command that the slightest mistakes cost one dearly. Bumrah bowling around the wicket had angled one to Cook, as he had done for most of the day Cook went back and tried to work it behind square. Unfortunately for Cook, the ball hit the inner edge and crashed back onto his stumps.

Cook was done, he kicked the ground ever so timidly in disgust, waved his bat in disappointment, kept his head down and entered the dressing room to the warm applause. The day had ended just like it had started, with an abundance of appreciation for the man that had given the England shirt more than one could have asked for.