India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane says he analysed his batting after disappointments in first two Tests
Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli's 97 propelled India to 307 for six at stumps on the first day of the third Test.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala floods LIVE updates: Only one phase of calamity over, rehabilitation next challenge, says Pinarayi Vijayan
-
Navjot Singh Sidhu may have overreacted by hugging Pakistan army chief, but not all controversies were his own making
-
Kofi Annan believed in behind-the-scenes diplomacy but was not afraid to speak out, his vision for equality lives on
-
Insolvency and Bankruptcy: Govt plans separate legislation for registered valuers
-
Sui Dhaaga, Manmarziyan, Laila Majnu, Loveratri: Regional romances return to Bollywood after years
-
Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: बचाव कार्य जारी, अगले 5 दिनों तक केरल में नहीं होगी बारिश
-
#KeralaFloods: पानी घटने पर शुरू होगी सरकार की असली चुनौती, खस्ताहाल अर्थव्यवस्था और महामारी से लड़ना होगा
-
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की अस्थियां गंगा में विसर्जित
-
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Trent Bridge लंच ब्रेक, इंग्लैंड ने बिना कोई विकेट खोए 46 रन बनाए
-
बहुओं के साथ 56 की उम्र में M.A. कर रहा स्टूडेंट पुलिस का ‘हीरा’ है या ऑटोमैटिक मशीनगन!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Nottingham: Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says he analysed his batting a lot after twin failures in the first two Tests against England, the effort resulting in a characteristically gritty 81 at Trent Bridge.
Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli's 97 propelled India to 307 for six at stumps on the first day of the third Test.
"After the last Test match I sat down in the dressing room and analysed all my good innings, how I played them, what was my mindset, how I approached those innings," Rahane told bcci.tv.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters
Rahane entered the match after failing to succeed in Birmingham and Lord's.
"Success and failures are there as a professional cricketer but the intent has to be there. And if the mindset and attitude is right results will automatically follow.
"Definitely, I was not getting too bogged down after the first Two Tests. The belief was that if the ball was there hit I will hit. Thinking too much about the end result put pressure. The aim to play one ball at a time and play it on merit."
The highlight of the day was his 159-run partnership with skipper Kohli.
"Our aim was to build partnership when Virat and I were batting, and as we settled down the focus was to make runs. That partnership was really crucial for us.
"The Intent was to rotate strike from the beginning. I have always felt that when you go into a shell you can't play your game. We capitalised on the bad balls."
Rahane also expressed satisfaction over India's batting performance on the first day.
"I think the first day's total is quite decent. If the total would have been at 307/4, it would've been great. Hardik Pandya got out in the last over but at the end, this is a good score at the end of the first day," he said.
Updated Date:
Aug 19, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Sourav Ganguly advises Virat Kohli to not make too many changes in playing XI at Lord's
India vs England: Virat Kohli says problem with batsmen not technical but mental, need to bring down margin of error
India vs England: Joe Root says Edgbaston Test was a great advertisement for longest form of cricket