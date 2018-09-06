India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane blames visitors' batsmen for series loss, says they failed to back bowlers' hard work
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday blamed the Indian team's much-vaunted batting line-up's failure to complement the bowlers for their Test series defeat in England.
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Section 377 verdict removes an albatross from many necks, but expect empire of majoritarianism to strike back
-
Telangana Assembly dissolved: Caretaker chief minister KCR sets tone for early election, says cabinet 'worked tirelessly'
-
SC verdict on Section 377 won't end fight against inequality; love is as much about caste, class and religious struggle
-
ISL 2018: FC Pune City's Iain Hume says knee injury's worse than 'freak' head accident sustained in 2008
-
External factors alone aren’t to blame for plunging rupee; govt can weigh currency trade with oil exporting nations
-
सवर्ण आंदोलन और देशव्यापी बंद पर सियासी दलों की चुप्पी का क्या मतलब ?
-
भारत बंद: क्या शिवराज सिंह चौहान को भी वनवास पर भेज देंगे सवर्ण
-
धारा 377: RSS ने कहा- SC की तरह हम भी इसे अपराध नहीं मानते लेकिन सेम सेक्स मैरिज प्राकृतिक नहीं
-
भारत बंद: पप्पू यादव के बाद श्याम रजक की कार पर हमला, MP में पुलिस पर पथराव
-
विधानसभा भंग कर KCR ने किया अकेले चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान, BJP के साथ जाने से किया इनकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
London: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday blamed the Indian team's much-vaunted batting line-up's failure to complement the bowlers for their Test series defeat in England.
India were repeatedly bowled out during the Test series as England grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead with the fifth and final Test starting here at the Oval on Friday.
"Patience is the key in England, whether you bat or bowl. You got to bowl in the same areas for a longer period of time. Maybe as a batsman, you have to leave the ball for a longer period of time," Rahane said.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters
"We feel bad as our bowlers bowled so well and we as batting group could not support them when we are a experienced group. I think we as batting group fell short.
"When you are on tour you work so hard and prepare so well and then one department performs well, then it is responsibility of other group to back them," he added.
Talking about his batting, Rahane said, "I didn't get many runs but I got 50-odd and 80-odd in the last two matches. The way I am batting, I am middling the ball really well. Batting is all about confidence. I would like to contribute a little more to my team.
"During this last match I will definitely give my best and I have prepared myself really well. Preparation from beginning till now is similar, whether you are 3-1 down or up. I am just going to enjoy my batting."
Rahane said that the world's number one Test side will look to finish this long tour on a winning note.
"Definitely it is an important Test match. The series stands at 3-1 and we want to give our best and finish on a winning note. Especially since I feel we played some good cricket but England played better than us," said Rahane.
"In Test cricket you have to give more than 100 percent in each and every session. I felt England particularly won small and important sessions. Their bowling unit bowled really well.
"This is going to be the last Test. We are focussed on performing well in this last Test and if we can win this Test and go back 3-2 then that will be really good," he said.
Rahane believes England are a strong team at home.
"Every team plays really well at home nowadays. England have played better cricket than us, especially in their bowling and batsmen in both teams have struggled a lot. Only Virat (Kohli) has batted really well in these conditions," he said.
"But England definitely, in their conditions, are a very good team and very experienced team with James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their attack. Moeen (Ali) bowled really well in the last game. They can do really well abroad as well, but at home every team is really strong."
India could make a couple changes for this game, with Ravindra Jadeja lining up to replace Ravichandran Ashwin, who is recovering from a hip injury, and Hanuma Vihari in line for a debut Test.
Rahane, however, didn't confirm the changes for the fifth Test.
"Patrick (Farhart, physio) will be a better judge to answer that. But he played last Test in Southampton, bowled really well and he fielded really well so I don't think there's an issue with his fitness," said Rahane on Ashwin's availability.
"Our team is not announced yet. Talking about Hanuma, he has been doing really well in the domestic season. We have to wait and see what the captain and coach think about team combination."
He singled out skipper Kohli for praise, who has scored 500-plus runs in this series but didn't find support from other batsmen.
"...the way he (Kohli) conducted himself and the consistency he showed was amazing. Many people were saying many things about him about whether he will be able to score runs in England. But Virat concentrated on his cricket and that is what we learn from him," he said.
Rahane said that the difference in conditions whilst touring remains one of the key challenges for this Indian team.
"While playing in India you know the conditions. When you are touring then you have to give 100 percent in each and every session... How well you can play in tough situations and capitalise on when you are in commanding position and capture that situation," he said.
"I think England team did that so well. When they were in tough situation their number 7-8-9s' contribution was so vital. Even though we were batting so well they persisted with patience. I think that is why they are up 3-1."
This will be Alastair Cook's last international match for England and the Indian vice-captain paid him a rich tribute.
"He made his debut against India in India. He has been fantastic for England cricket. As an opening batsman, he has averaged around 45, playing 160 Test matches in 12-13 years is great," Rahane said.
"Credit to him the way he has handled his batting, his technique and all the pressure from English media. Since Ashes till now, the media have put him under pressure. But he has been fantastic and I would like to wish him all the best for his post-cricketing career ahead."
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Imperious Moeen Ali stamps authority with fairytale comeback, wins series for England
India vs England: Alastair Cook walks away from the game with his status as a true legend of Test cricket cemented
India vs England: Ravi Shastri insists Virat Kohli and Co have played better overseas than Indian teams of last 15-20 years