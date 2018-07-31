India vs England: Adil Rashid named in hosts' playing XI for first Test; Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter excluded
Adil Rashid faced further pressure ahead of his controversial recall to the England Test side for their series opener against India at Edgbaston when it was announced on Tuesday he would be the lone specialist spinner in their XI.
- Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series, 2018 NEP Vs NED Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Data Protection Bill: Why it's critical we look at fair digital economy, state functions and surveillance reform
-
Parliament LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal says Narendra Modi govt changed situation for banks, made loan recovery easier
-
Vijay Mallya extradition trial: London court extends bail to troubled liquor baron who is 'ready to settle dues'
-
Rishi Kapoor says Ranbir is a better actor than him: 'He has proved everyone wrong with Sanju'
-
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018: Confident India will look to exploit Italy's defence in quest for quarter-final berth
-
राजीव गांधी लाए NRC, कांग्रेस में लागू करने की हिम्मत नहीं थी: शाह
-
गहलोत और पायलट के झगड़े में चुनाव से पहले ही धराशायी न हो जाए कांग्रेस
-
NRC की वजह से देश में गृह युद्ध हो जाएगा: ममता
-
आरक्षण के तमाम विवादों का क्या है समाधान?
-
Assam NRC final draft LIVE updates: किसी भारतीय को सूची से नहीं हटाया गया-अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Birmingham: Adil Rashid faced further pressure ahead of his controversial recall to the England Test side for their series opener against India at Edgbaston when it was announced on Tuesday he would be the lone specialist spinner in their XI.
England's Adil Rashid practices during nets. Reuters
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that off-spinner Moeen Ali had been left out from a 13-man squad.
That leaves Yorkshire leg-spinner Rashid as England's sole designated slow bowler, although his county colleague Joe Root, the England captain, can supplement his top-order batting with occasional off-spin.
England have also omitted uncapped Essex seamer Jamie Porter.
Top-order batsman Dawid Malan remains in the XI, with all-rounder Ben Stokes and Surrey left-arm quick Sam Curran providing seam bowling support to the veteran new-ball pairing of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the first of a five-Test series starting on Wednesday.
England's playing XI for the first Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Updated Date:
Jul 31, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali recalled in hosts' squad for first Test against Virat Kohli and Co
India vs England: Michael Vaughan urges Joe Root and Co to be angry and challenge Virat Kohli
India vs England: Jos Buttler hails 'outstanding Indian Test team' ahead of first match at Edgbaston