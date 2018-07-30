India vs England: Adil Rashid mature enough to handle pressure following Test recall, says Alastair Cook
Cook voiced his sympathy for Rashid, who has had to deal with the fallout following his selection rather than being allowed to celebrate his first call-up since the last of his 10 Test caps in December 2016.
- Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series, 2018 NEP Vs NED Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Assam NRC final draft: Communal colour in upgrading register sparks fear it's aimed at furthering BJP agenda
-
Assam NRC final draft released: Centre deliberately trying to target Bengalis and Biharis, says Mamata Banerjee
-
Why Narendra Modi’s assurance, that he isn’t scared to be seen with industrialists, matters to economy
-
Glass could be a much-needed boost to M Knight Shyamalan's career, and the Unbreakable series
-
Asian Games 2018: How Garima Choudhury's 81-second first-round loss at London Olympics helped her grow as a judoka
-
ट्राई के चेयरमैन ने शायद बॉलीवुड फिल्म A Wednesday नहीं देखी...देखनी चाहिए
-
मुजफ्फरपुर की घटना को लेकर अपनी ही सरकार से नाराज अरुण कुमार, बोले-हालत सुधरे नहीं तो इस्तीफा दूंगा
-
पुणे में हिंसक हुई मराठा आरक्षण की मांग, उपद्रवियों ने 40 गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
-
असम में NRC का फाइनल ड्राफ्ट जारी, 40 लाख लोगों के नाम गायब, 2.48 लाख संदिग्ध वोटर्स
-
असम में क्यों छाया है नागरिकता विवाद, NRC ड्राफ्ट को लेकर जानें सबकुछ
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Former captain Alastair Cook says leg-spinner Adil Rashid is mature enough to handle the pressure following his controversial recall to the England squad for this week's first Test against India.
Rashid was included in a 13-man squad for the Edgbaston game even though he has opted out of playing first-class County Championship cricket for Yorkshire this season.
Adil Rashid during nets. Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Michael Vaughan, another ex-England skipper, described the decision as a "stab in the back" for the county game while Yorkshire were unhappy with the move.
Asked if Rashid, 30, may find it difficult to give his best in England's 1,000th Test, which starts on Wednesday, Cook said: "I think probably in the past he would have.
"(But) over the last 18 months, I think he's matured as a cricketer and improved since we last saw him in an England Test shirt.
"I think he'll be fine. Clearly, he's going to be nervous but I genuinely think he will cope — he's bowling brilliantly."
Cook voiced his sympathy for Rashid, who has had to deal with the fallout following his selection rather than being allowed to celebrate his first call-up since the last of his 10 Test caps in December 2016.
"I can understand why it's caused a bit of fuss," he said. "But you just have to get on with it and I think we should be concentrating on the positives rather than the negatives.
"We've got a different style of English spinner with a little bit of mystery to him, who's bowling really well."
Cook does not believe a significant precedent has been set to clear the way for what would be Rashid's first Test on home soil if he makes the team on Wednesday.
"I don't think it will happen very many times again," he said. "Obviously, (national selector) Ed (Smith) said you need to be playing red-ball cricket (to be selected in future) and I think that's right.
"But sometimes in exceptional circumstances, selection goes a different way than you would like — and obviously Ed and the selectors have made a brave call."
Updated Date:
Jul 30, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane says bowlers need to be patient to take wickets in fickle English weather
India vs England: Michael Vaughan urges Joe Root and Co to be angry and challenge Virat Kohli
India vs England: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali recalled in hosts' squad for first Test against Virat Kohli and Co