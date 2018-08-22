India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

England, set a mammoth 521 to win, were bowled out for 317.

India needed just 10 minutes to wrap up victory with the 17th delivery bowled on Wednesday after England resumed the fifth day on 311 for nine. The match finally was brought to an end when Ravichandran Ashwin had England No 11 James Anderson caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip -- the first wicket for an Indian spinner in this fixture.

This was just India's seventh Test match victory in England.

As always, Twitter was abuzz and this is how the Twitterati reacted to India's rare win.

India win the 3rd Test by 203 runs.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YkNJjsGRlQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2018

India's Test victories in England: The Oval, 1971 Lord’s, 1986 Leeds, 1986 Leeds, 2002 Nottingham, 2007 Lord’s, 2014 Nottingham, 2018#ENGvIND Follow LIVE: https://t.co/WU6fM7vL0O pic.twitter.com/wfrfDEdpCi — FirstCricket (@FirstCric) August 22, 2018

India have never won a Test in England immediately after losing one. Here, they have pulled off this big win after losing 2 in a row. A comeback for the ages — Sidvee (@sidvee) August 22, 2018

In South Africa all of us felt a 5 test series was needed. That’s the real test series. Here we have one. Glad. This will now show if the win is a freak or can India rub it in. I think India can. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 22, 2018

No jelly beans this time around but this win in Nottingham is as tasty!Incredible comeback from India after the submission at Lord’s. Opens up the series & now England look like a team with issues of their own. just hope the long break ahead doesn’t kill this momentum #EngvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 22, 2018

India Winning a Test in England At The Oval by 4 wickets, 1971 At Lord’s by 5 wickets, 1986 At Leeds by 279 runs, 1986 At Leeds by an innings & 46 runs, 2002 At Nottingham by 7 wickets, 2007 At Lord’s by 95 runs, 2014 At Nottingham by 203 runs, 2018#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/raKKZRz1wT — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 22, 2018

Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches . Best wishes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018

India have been tremendous this week ... Batted,Bowled & Caught better than England ... It’s great for Test Cricket to have such a close series ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for beating England at Trent Bridge. Two test matches left and a series that can still be won. Go for it @imVkohli #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 22, 2018

Many congratulations to the Indian team on the victory at Trent Bridge. They showed a lot of character after being 2-0 down and am very happy with the way most of the batsmen applied themselves, and the bowlers were clinical too. Well deserved ! #ENGvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 22, 2018

Great come back by number one team @BCCI 👏👏 #ENGvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2018

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have played a key role in helping India win a Test in England. Not sure how many expected this 3 -4 years ago. One man that deserves all the credit is John Wright and the @mipaltan franchise for identifying them. #ENGvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 22, 2018

