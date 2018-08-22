India vs England: 'A comeback for the ages' go Twitterati as visitors register 203-run win at Trent Bridge
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's 203-run win over England in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge
India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.
England, set a mammoth 521 to win, were bowled out for 317.
India's captain Virat Kohli (C) waves after winning the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. AFP
India needed just 10 minutes to wrap up victory with the 17th delivery bowled on Wednesday after England resumed the fifth day on 311 for nine. The match finally was brought to an end when Ravichandran Ashwin had England No 11 James Anderson caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip -- the first wicket for an Indian spinner in this fixture.
This was just India's seventh Test match victory in England.
As always, Twitter was abuzz and this is how the Twitterati reacted to India's rare win.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Aug 22, 2018
