India once again failed to seize crucial moments during fourth Test match against England at Southampton and had to surrender the five-match Test series as the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead. Failure to make the most of their moments has been the theme of India's failures away from home and the trend has continued in England too.

“We have run teams close overseas and we have competed. But now it's not about competing. We have to win games from here. Now the endeavour is to understand where you made the mistakes and take it head on and try to correct it. Fact of the matter is you had a chance,” Indian coach, Ravi Shastri said couple of days ago in a press conference. India have to find bowlers who can dismiss opposition tail-enders as they were the difference in the first and the fourth Test. Virat Kohli will have to find a solid opening pair that can perform well overseas consistently and the fifth and final Test at Oval can be the start of that process.

On the other hand, England will try to give Alastair Cook a perfect send-off. They have announced an unchanged XI which further clarifies that Joe Root and Co would like to seal the series with a scoreline of 4-1.

Ahead of the fifth Test, here’s look at few of the important statistics.

India have tried three openers in the series so far and one has already flown back . The other two openers have performed slightly better but haven't been able to set up a platform for the middle order to capitalise. As a result, India's middle-order has been exposed early in the innings in the series and India haven't been able to bat for longer period of times in this series. If India are to win the final Test then the openers need to improve significantly. Prithvi Shaw could be considered for that role at The Oval keeping in mind the Australian series that will be played later this year.

In the current series, Indian openers’ average of 17.50 so far is the lowest for them in a Test series of more than three matches.

The following numbers highlight Indian bowlers’ inability to dismiss tail-enders and at the same time the inability of Indian tail-enders to contribute with the bat. The difference in tail-enders’ average between both the sides is 12.50 so far in the series and the scoreline reflects that.

India’s last two Tests at Kennington Oval resulted in an innings defeat for the visitors. In fact, India have won only one Test out of 12 that they have played at the venue. Their only victory came in 1971. It will be intriguing to see how Kohli and Co perform in the final Test.

Alastair Cook has had a magnificent career over the years with the bat for England. However, it is in 2018 where he has struggled a bit and that ultimately convinced him to take the tough decision of retiring from the game after the fifth and final Test against India. His average this year is mere 18.62. However, the following table shows the importance of Cook in English cricket. Since Cook’s debut, England have used 18 openers other than him but no one played more than half of the matches that he played. He would like to use this one final opportunity to perform well for England in the whites. Go well, chef!

Moeen Ali was the difference between the two sides in the fourth Test at Southampton as he also was in India’s tour of England in 2014. He particularly likes playing against India . Ali has scored two centuries and taken two five-wicket hauls against India in Tests.