India vs England, 5th Test: Five England players to watch out for

England take on India in the rescheduled fifth Test starting 1 July. India have a 2-1 lead going into the match. The hosts have been in some good touch in the recently-concluded series against New Zealand.

The home side has the senior players in a tremendous form and the youngsters as well establishing themselves. Their batting strength was marked as they chased down three scores of more than 250 in the series against the World Championship winner Black Caps.

While India won two of the first four games with a margin of more than 150, it is highly unlikely that England will struggle in a run chase this time. England, on the other hand, were able to defeat India in the third Test by an innings and 76 runs.

However, a lot has changed since the two teams clashed in July, almost a year ago. The captains and head coaches of both the teams have changed and it is expected to have a significant impact on the match. Especially with Brendon McCullum’s philosophy showering over the English team and Ben Stokes’ captaincy, they look a completely new outfit.

Here are five key England players that would be a treat to watch and might take the match away from India –

Ben Stokes

England have adopted the Ben Stokes’ all-guns blazing philosophy in Tests. The all-rounder has been one of the mainstays in England’s batting order, especially with the top order being fragile in recent times.

Stokes’ attacking personality was visible in the third Test match against New Zealand wherein he went after the bowlers even when his side had lost four wickets for 21 runs. He couldn’t succeed with his style on that day, but if he gets going, the Indians will find it difficult to stop the left-hander.

The southpaw has scored 523 runs in eight Test matches this year, including three half-centuries and a century.

Stokes taking over the captaincy role from Root is also being looked upon as a fresh change in English cricket circles and his leadership role will be pivotal for England against India.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has redefined Test cricket in the last series against New Zealand, scoring 394 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 120.12. Bairstow made sure that steep-looking run chases at the start of the innings were turned into a child’s play towards the end. England chased down three targets of more than 250 and Bairstow was the impact player for them on every occasion.

Jonny Bairstow in the record books. pic.twitter.com/JqHkbF9vTj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2022

While Bairstow managed only 184 runs in the first four matches of the series last year, India shall write him off at their own peril.

Joe Root

Joe Root has been in the form of his life and has made the most of it in the last few years. Root scored a marathon 564 runs in the first four matches against India at a brilliant average of 94. He continued his extravagant form and scored three half-centuries in the Ashes and scored two centuries against West Indies in March 2022. Root’s never-ending purple patch also resulted in him scoring two centuries and a match-winning 86* against New Zealand.

Probably, that would have been a century as well if they had more runs to chase. With the burden of captaincy being reduced from his shoulders, Root has shown a more free-flowing approach with the bat, playing reverse-ramp shots to the likes of Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. If Indian bowlers are not able to contain the right-hander, he can single-handedly take the game away from the visitors.

Jack Leach

The off-spinner grabbed a 10-wicket-haul in the final Test match against New Zealand and has been the talk of the town since then. England is considered to be favourable for fast bowlers and a spinner taking 10 wickets in a match is a rarity.

Leach did not feature in the first four Tests of the series in 2021 but is expected to be a part of the starting XI on 1 July. Stokes has also shown confidence in Leach, bringing him to bowl as early as in the first hour of the Headingly Test match. With the conditions slightly on the hotter side and expected to favour spinners Leach will be an important cog in the English bowling line-up.

Ollie Pope

Pope has been around the England Test side for quite some time now and has cemented the number three position in the line-up. Pope was praised by experts for his impactful innings of 82 runs against New Zealand in the final Test match. Pope also smashed his personal best of 145 in the second match against the Kiwis.

However, when India toured England the last time, Pope played only the last match but managed to impress with a sublime 81 in the first innings.

Pope had a poor outing during the Ashes, but since then has redeemed himself in the series against New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if he continues his run with the bat against India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.