India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch today's match on TV and online
Here is all you need to know about watching the third Test match between England vs India live.
Their ego bruised by defeats in the first two Tests, Team India will be looking to mount a comeback in the five-Test series with a win at the Trent Bridge Test, beginning on Saturday.
Virat Kohli and Co slumped to a 31-run defeat at Edgbaston before losing the Lord's Test by an innings and 159 runs.
File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters
It is likely that the visitors will tweak their team combination for the third Test — the 38th combination in as many matches since Kohli took reins of the side. Given wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s woeful run of form in England, it is likely that 20-year-old Rishabh Pant will be handed a debut.
Other changes are likely with Jasprit Bumrah finally fit and looking to feature in this Test. Meanwhile, news coming from England is that Kohli — who had back problems in the second Test — and Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya — who suffered injuries to their hands while batting at Lords — have recovered completely.
When is India vs England, 3rd Test match beginning?
The India vs England, 3rd Test match begins on 18 August.
Where is India vs England, 3rd Test match being played?
The match will be played at Trent Bridge.
What time does the Test match begin?
The 3rd Test match will begin at 3.30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Test match?
The India vs England, 3rd Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the match?
Live streaming of the Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates on firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.
Aug 18, 2018
