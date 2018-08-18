First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch today's match on TV and online

Here is all you need to know about watching the third Test match between England vs India live.

FirstCricket Staff, August 18, 2018

Their ego bruised by defeats in the first two Tests, Team India will be looking to mount a comeback in the five-Test series with a win at the Trent Bridge Test, beginning on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and Co slumped to a 31-run defeat at Edgbaston before losing the Lord's Test by an innings and 159 runs.

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

It is likely that the visitors will tweak their team combination for the third Test — the 38th combination in as many matches since Kohli took reins of the side. Given wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s woeful run of form in England, it is likely that 20-year-old Rishabh Pant will be handed a debut.

Other changes are likely with Jasprit Bumrah finally fit and looking to feature in this Test. Meanwhile, news coming from England is that Kohli — who had back problems in the second Test — and Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya — who suffered injuries to their hands while batting at Lords — have recovered completely.

When is India vs England, 3rd Test match beginning?

The India vs England, 3rd Test match begins on 18 August.

Where is India vs England, 3rd Test match being played?

The match will be played at Trent Bridge.

What time does the Test match begin?

The 3rd Test match will begin at 3.30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Test match?

The India vs England, 3rd Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the match?

Live streaming of the Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates on firstpost.com. 

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Cricket #Cricket News #England #England Cricket Team #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India #India In England #India In England 2018 #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #Indian Cricket Team #Jasprit Bumrah #Joe Root #Live Cricket #Live Score #Rishabh Pant #Test Cricket #Test Match #Third Test #Virat Kohli

Also See

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all