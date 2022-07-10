India vs England 3rd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Squad updates

India will take on England in the third T20I on Sunday Trent Bridge in Nottingham with an eye on completing a 3-0 sweep after winning the first two games of the series comprehensively.

While the first match saw the likes of Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh playing exceptionally well, some of the senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja returned for the second T20I, leading to multiple changes in the Indian XI. The team changes though, bore little effect on the Men in Blue's performance as they led both with bat and ball in Rose Bowl as well as Edgbaston, pulling off near-identical one-sided wins.

Indians have changed their approach with the bat in recent times and have shown their muscle power in the middle overs too. It remains to be seen if India opt for the same combination as the second game heading into the series finale, or opt to give some of the seniors a break.

England, on the other hand, will look to continue with the same playing XI except for a change in their bowling department that was smashed for too many runs. Despite Jos Buttler getting out for a golden duck in the first match, he will be a player to look out for considering his current form in the white-ball format.

India vs England Dream 11 prediction:

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya/ Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Suggested playing XI for India vs England Dream 11 fantasy cricket:

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

India vs England 1st T20I: Weather at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham

Predicted playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/ Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley/Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

