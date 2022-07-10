India vs England 3rd T20 International: IND vs ENG head-to-head records and stats

India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Saturday.

Sent into bat, India managed a decent 170 for eight. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls, while skipper Rohit Sharma hit a 20-ball 31 and Rishabh Pant made 15-ball 26.

Chris Jordan (4/27) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Richard Gleeson (3/15) snared three wickets on debut.

Chasing, England kept wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 121 in 17 overs. Moeen Ali made 35 off 21 balls for England and was the highest scorer, while David Willey scored unbeaten 33.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15) picked up three wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) scalped two wickets apiece.

India had earlier defeated England by 50 runs in the first T20I at Southampton.

After enduring a nightmarish defeat in the rescheduled Test, the Men in Blue fought back well in the first T20I. Batting first, the young brigade displayed a great team effort to put up a mammoth 198 runs on the board.

Every batter contributed well whereas Hardik Pandya was the show-stealer with a half-century to his name. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also played their part scoring 33 and 39 runs respectively.

In reply, the hosts could not bear the fiery attacks of Bhuvneshwar and Pandya. Only four English batters reached the two-digit mark where the newly-appointed skipper Buttler and Livingstone departed for a golden duck.

Harry Brook and Moeen tried to hold the game in the middle, but Chahal got both of them in the same over. However, Jordan tried to put some pressure in the final phase but found none to assist him as the hosts were bowled out for 148.

India vs England T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 21

England: 09

India: 12

No Result: 0

India vs England Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat England by 49 runs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on 9 July 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

India won by 49 runs.

India won by 50 runs.

India won by 36 runs.

India won by 8 runs.

England won by 8 wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, & Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler (C&WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley & Mark Parkinson

With inputs from PTI

