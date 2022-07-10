India vs England 3rd T20 International 2022: Nottingham's Trent Bridge Cricket Ground Weather Update

With the series already in their bag, Team India will eye a 3-0 sweep when they take on England in the third and final T20I in Nottingham on Sunday.

India began the series in commanding fashion, hammering England by 50 runs in the opening encounter at Southampton's Rose Bowl just a couple of days after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the fifth and final Test in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue's dominance under Rohit Sharma's leadership continued even as the team combination changed for the second game in Edgbaston following the return of several seniors as they pulled off yet another near-flawless all-round performance, this time winning by 49 runs.

The two teams travel further north to Nottingham's Trent Bridge Cricket Ground for the series finale before the one-day internationals get underway.

Weather Update:

Fans attending the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham as well as those watching back home can expect the series finale to go ahead without any hiccups with some pleasant weather expected on Sunday.

“Pleasantly warm with sunshine and patchy clouds,” is what the forecast on Accuweather reads for Nottingham on Sunday, 10 July, with the probability of precipitation just one per cent and a cloud cover of 18 per cent.

So good news all around for both teams as well as those following the tour eagerly.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordon, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.