India vs England 3rd ODI: Zaheer Khan feels Men in Blue could make one change in series decider

The three-match ODI series between India and England is currently evenly poised at 1-1. The final ODI will be played on Sunday.

Zaheer Khan thinks Arshdeep Singh could play for Prasidh Krishna in third India-England ODI. Sportzpics

Former pacer Zaheer Khan feels that India could hand a debut to fast bowler Arshdeep Singh in the third ODI against England. The three-match ODI series is currently evenly poised at 1-1. While India won the first match by 10 wickets, England made a comeback with a 100-run win in the second ODI.

Zaheer feels that Arshdeep, who made his international debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against England, could also get his first ODI match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

3rd ODI preview: Batters in focus as Rohit Sharma and Co aim to wrap up series

“From India’s side, I don’t expect many changes. They have been playing two spinners, Hardik Pandya bowling, so they have got their balance sorted. They might debate around Arshdeep Singh or maybe Prasidh Krishna making way for him. If we have to make use of the swing. So, that’s the only change I am expecting. Other than that, I am not expecting any changes," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, is of the opinion that India could go with an unchanged XI in the series decider.

Read: Camaraderie with Rohit Sharma has been good, says Suryakumar Yadav

“Old Trafford is not that place where it swings. I don’t know what’s the science behind it, but you wouldn’t have Old Trafford as that venue where it swings conventionally. You have to hit the pitch hard. I don’t think India will make many changes. At this stage, where you have series on the line, I won’t be surprised if they go in with the same team,” said Vaughan.

Updated Date: July 17, 2022 10:33:10 IST

