Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs England, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli falls for 17, fails to register 20-plus score for fifth straight innings

Cricket

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli falls for 17, fails to register 20-plus score for fifth straight innings

Kohli had missed out on the first ODI against England with a groin injury, but returned to play the second ODI on 14 July. While there were glimpses of Kohli’s exquisite strokeplay in the second ODI, Kohli could not capitalise on it, eventually falling for 16.

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli falls for 17, fails to register 20-plus score for fifth straight innings

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is struggling for consistency in international cricket, across formats. Kohli managed just an aggregate of 31 runs in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. That was followed by another disappointing show with the bat in the limited-overs leg of the England tour, aggregating just 45 runs from four innings (two T20Is and two ODIs).

Kohli had missed out on the first ODI against England with a groin injury, but returned to play the second ODI on 14 July. While there were glimpses of Kohli’s exquisite strokeplay in the second ODI, Kohli could not capitalise on it, eventually falling for 16.

And on Sunday, Kohli collapsed yet again, scoring just 17 runs in the third and deciding ODI.

The 33-year-old being dismissed for just 17 in the third ODI in Manchester meant that Kohli now has five innings without a 20-plus score His last five ODI batting scores read: 8,18,0,16,17, with all of these matches coming in 2022.

Kohli’s last ODI half-century was against South Africa in Cape Town, when he scored 65 that included a 98-run partnership for the second wicket. India, however, went onto lose that match by four runs.

Despite his slump in form, Kohli has received support from India skipper Rohit Sharma, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, England’s Jos Buttler, Australia’s Usman Khawaja among others.

Kohli has been rested for India’s limited-overs tour to West Indies, where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Updated Date: July 17, 2022 22:42:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: England end Indian juggernaut as heroic Suryakumar's ton ends in vain
Photos

India vs England: England end Indian juggernaut as heroic Suryakumar's ton ends in vain

Suryakumar Yadav made scored a brilliant 117 in India's chase of 215, but went in vain as India ended their innings on 198 and lost the match by 17 runs.

Watch: Virat Kohli disappoints again; falls prey to debutant pacer Richard Gleeson in second T20
Sports

Watch: Virat Kohli disappoints again; falls prey to debutant pacer Richard Gleeson in second T20

Kohli, who scored just 31 runs over two innnigs in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at the same venue, was playing his first limited-over match of the series after being rested for the last game.

India vs England: Returning senior stars under scanner as Men in Blue eye series-clinching win in 2nd T20I
First Cricket News

India vs England: Returning senior stars under scanner as Men in Blue eye series-clinching win in 2nd T20I

Seniors such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant return to action starting with the second T20I against England in Birmingham