India vs England 3rd ODI: Batters in focus as Rohit Sharma and Co aim to wrap up series

The final match of India's tour to England is here and at stake is the ODI series trophy. India began the 50-over assignment with a comprehensive 10-wicket win but were soon handed a resounding 110-run defeat in the second ODI as England levelled the three-match series 1-1.

On Sunday, both teams will take the field at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester with an aim to clinch the ODI series. The momentum is with the home side having made a sensational comeback in the second ODI after losing the T20I series 2-1 and the first ODI. Batting had been their biggest concern and while they didn't have big individual scores to show for in the Lord's ODI, they had middling contributions from top to lower order as they put up 246 batting first.

In reply, India had a disastrous start with openers falling for a total of nine runs. Virat Kohli made 16 and Rishabh Pant was out for a duck. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami got to 20s but Reece Topley's inspired spell of 6/24 from 9.5 overs had India shot out for just 146.

Both teams are yet to find their best batting form and that is where the third ODI could also be decided. England will need its top order to fire. In the second ODI, the 88-run contribution from Moeen Ali and David Willey from the lower order saved them from the blushes but they can't always rely on lower-order heroics. Similarly for India, the aim should be to avoid losing early wickets. A big score is due from Kohli and one would hope Sunday is when it arrives.

Bowling wise, both teams have had fairly good performances so far. While Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the first ODI, Yuzvendra Chahal was the star bowler for India at the Lord's. Topley from England has emerged as a nuisance for India and the batters will look to curtail this threat in the final ODI.

Quotes section

"We have spoken about that a lot, it has happened in the 2019 World Cup, also the Champions trophy, and a few other games as well where we were put under pressure and we lost wickets and we were 20 for 3 or 40 for 4, that is where I want the guys to change their mindset a little bit and try and see if they can be a little positive and try and take the game on," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the second ODI talking about his team's batting collapse.

England probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

