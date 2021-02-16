Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: ‘317 run victory is more than a hammering’, Twitter hails hosts’ massive win in second Test

  • FP Trending
  • February 16th, 2021
  • 15:56:31 IST

India displayed great skills and top-notch performances as they managed to win the second Test of the series against England at Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday (16 February).

Winning the toss, Virat Kohli’s brigade chose to bat first, taking the total to 329 in the first innings. In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a five-for, while Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each. After restricting the visitors to 134 runs in their first innings, India put up a total of 286 runs in the second innings, with Ashwin scoring a ton.

Chasing a massive target of 481 runs, England were bundled out for 164. The match ended on the fourth day as the home team levelled the series 1-1 with a 317-run victory.

Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Match, having picked up five wickets in the first innings, followed by a 106 run haul and three-wicket spell in the second innings.

Skipper Kohli and other players of the winning brigade shared their happiness on social media.

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1361582418705084418?s=20

Twitter was abuzz with celebratory tweets and congratulatory messages. Here are a few of them:

Bouncing back in style!

Kevin Pietersen, cheeky as always. All eyes on the pink ball Test now.

Well deserved, indeed!

This team is making a habit of brilliant comebacks

Ashwin leading the bowling attack from the front. Dream Test debut for Axar

No better sight for the players than watching fans back in the stands

Biggest Test win for India against England.

Such a well-balanced team

Positive signs for Indian cricket

Updated Date: February 16, 2021 15:56:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: From Joe Root to Moeen Ali, five visiting players to watch out for in Test series
First Cricket News

India vs England: From Joe Root to Moeen Ali, five visiting players to watch out for in Test series

Ahead of the four-match Test series between hosts India and England, here are the five visiting players to watch out for:

India vs England: Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali included as visitors make four changes to their 12-man squad for second Test
First Cricket News

India vs England: Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali included as visitors make four changes to their 12-man squad for second Test

England skipper Joe Root on Friday announced a 12-man squad for the second Test against India with four changes, resting veteran pacer James Anderson and bringing back Stuart Broad in his place.

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane says Chepauk pitch 'looks completely different', expects ball to turn from Day 1
First Cricket News

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane says Chepauk pitch 'looks completely different', expects ball to turn from Day 1

India lost the first Test by 227 runs on a deck that didn't have anything for bowlers while the fresh pitch, with a darker and drier look, promises to be a spinners' paradise in the game starting Saturday.