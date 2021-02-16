India vs England: ‘317 run victory is more than a hammering’, Twitter hails hosts’ massive win in second Test

India displayed great skills and top-notch performances as they managed to win the second Test of the series against England at Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday (16 February).

Winning the toss, Virat Kohli’s brigade chose to bat first, taking the total to 329 in the first innings. In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a five-for, while Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each. After restricting the visitors to 134 runs in their first innings, India put up a total of 286 runs in the second innings, with Ashwin scoring a ton.

Chasing a massive target of 481 runs, England were bundled out for 164. The match ended on the fourth day as the home team levelled the series 1-1 with a 317-run victory.

Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Match, having picked up five wickets in the first innings, followed by a 106 run haul and three-wicket spell in the second innings.

Skipper Kohli and other players of the winning brigade shared their happiness on social media.

Twitter was abuzz with celebratory tweets and congratulatory messages. Here are a few of them:

Bouncing back in style!

That winning feeling! Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1. Scorecard https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Kevin Pietersen, cheeky as always. All eyes on the pink ball Test now.

Badhai ho india ,England B Ko harane ke liye — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Well deserved, indeed!

This team is making a habit of brilliant comebacks

Brilliant comeback #TeamIndia Lots of fighting spirit shown by the boys out there! On to Motera @BCCI pic.twitter.com/P22MlWHE7S — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) February 16, 2021

Ashwin leading the bowling attack from the front. Dream Test debut for Axar

Congratulations @BCCI for winning the 2nd test #INDvENG congratulations @akshar2026 for ur 1st 5 wickets haul..wish you many more — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 16, 2021

No better sight for the players than watching fans back in the stands

Good comeback win from the team. Was good to be back playing with the crowd in the stands cheering us on! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/OdaDWs8EJF — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 16, 2021

Biggest Test win for India against England.

The last partnership was 38,highest for England in the match !! 317 run victory is more than a hammering ... #INDvsENG !! Well played India ... Too much skill for England this week ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2021

Such a well-balanced team

Super team effort Excellent performances with the bat and the ball. Great win @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uTYl5q895n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 16, 2021

Positive signs for Indian cricket