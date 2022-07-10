India vs England 2nd T20I, stat attack: Captain Rohit Sharma's win percentage, Richard Gleeson's impressive debut

Rohit Sharma’s Team India clinched the T20I series against hosts England, with a match to spare. The Men in Blue sealed the victory by 49 runs in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. While Ravindra Jadeja (46*) starred with the bat for the visitors, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15), Jasprit Bumrah (2/10), and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) all contributed wickets to trouble the England batters and bowl them out for 121, while chasing India’s total of 170.

England got off to a terrible start in reply, with Bhuvneshwar striking in the very first ball to get rid of Jason Roy for a golden duck. Barring Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*), none of the batters made substantial contributions.

Earlier, Chris Jordan had scalped four wickets, while debutant Richard Gleeson impressed, removing the reputed trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant to hamper the Indian batting lineup.

With the series now in their bag, India would look to complete a clean sweep when the two teams face off in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

Let’s now take a look at some of the interesting statistics from the game:

—Rohit Sharma, as the full-time Team India captain, is unbeaten across formats, with the second T20I win over England being his 16th win as skipper across formats.

—As a captain, Rohit Sharma holds the best win percentage in T20Is, a win percentage of 86.7. In the 30 matches he has captained India, Rohit has won 26, losing only four matches. This is taking a minimum of 20 matches into consideration, and only full members.

—Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan is the next on the list, with a win percentage of 80.8.

—Since taking over as full-time skipper, Rohit has clean swept all the teams/series he has played as skipper. His stint began with a 3-0 win over New Zealand in a T20I series, before beating West Indies in both ODI and T20Is by the same margin. India then beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODIs and 2-0 in the Test series, before taking a 2-0 lead over England in the ongoing T20I series. Should India go on to win the third match, it would be Rohit’s sixth straight clean sweep as India captain.

—Jasprit Bumrah has bowled nine maiden overs in T20Is, which is the most by any man across the globe.

—Richard Gleeson registered the second-most impressive bowling figures on debut for England in men’s T20Is. He registered figures of 3/15 on Saturday. Jon Lewis (4/24) had made his T20I debut against Australia back in 2005.

