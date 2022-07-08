India vs England 2nd T20 International: IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Records and Stats

India have pulled off a fine start to the limited-over action as they clinched a massive 50-run win over England in the first game of the three-match T20 International series. Now, they will head to Birmingham’s Edgbaston to take on the Jos Buttler-led side for the second T20 International which will take place on Saturday at 7:00 PM IST.

After enduring a nightmarish defeat in the rescheduled Test, the Men in Blue fought back well. Batting first, the young brigade displayed a great team effort to put up a mammoth 198 runs on the board. Every batter contributed well whereas Hardik Pandya was the show-stealer with a half-century to his name. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also played their part scoring 33 and 39 runs respectively.

In reply, the hosts could not bear the fiery attacks of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Only four batters in the list reached the two-digit mark where the newly-appointed skipper Buttler and Livingstone left for a golden duck. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali tried to hold the game in the middle, but Yuzvendra Chahal got both of them in the same over. However, Chris Jordan tried to put some pressure in the final phase but found none to assist him. Southampton’s Rose Bowl saw the English brigade getting bundled out at 148.

India vs England T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 20

England: 09

India: 11

No Result: 00

India vs England Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat England by 50 runs at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton on 7 July 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

India won by 50 runs.

India won by 36 runs.

India won by 8 runs.

England won by 8 wickets.

India won by 7 wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, & Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler (C&WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley & Mark Parkinson

