India vs England 2nd T20 International 2022: Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium Weather Update

After winning the first game quite in style, India will eye to seal the deal when they will square off with England for the second T20 International of the three-match encounter on Saturday at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham at 7:00 PM IST. Earlier, both teams met at the same venue for the rescheduled Test when England outplayed the visitors in the red ball fixture.

Edgbaston, known as the ‘Fortress of England’, provides a bowling-friendly surface where the batters may have to face extra swings. While the first T20 saw India making a huge 198-run total, the second match can be a low-scoring one. The longer boundary can make the batters struggle for clearing the rope during the shortest format clash.

Bowlers from each side will have to take extra responsibility. Indian pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya have already hit the headline after the first match. The inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in the second match will give some extra strength. On the other side, Jos Buttler also has enough options in his hands including Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Reech Topley. They will try to put up a strong challenge in front of India who are going to feature some experience names in both departments.

Weather Update:

India vs England Second T20 International is set to take place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston. The weather condition will be clear during the matchday. There is no chance of rain during the T20 clash. The temperature will hover between 11-23 degrees Celsius during the day. The wind speed can go around 16 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, & Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler (C&WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley & Mark Parkinson

