India vs England 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to sort out batting issues against rampant Rohit Sharma and Co

Just last week India were handed a crushing defeat in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston as England chased down a record total inspired by the newly adapted Bazball philosophy. But over a week later the tables have turned and how.

India outclassed England to clinch the T20I series 2- 1 and then put in a clinical display to record a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Now, it's time for the second chapter of the ODI series which will be played at the Mecca of Cricket — the Lord's. Both teams will enter the contest with different game plans. While the visitors are riding high on confidence and will aim to maintain the momentum by following up on all the good work they have done so far in the white-ball matches, England will quickly need to sort out their batting issues that have let them down in all their three defeats so far in the limited-overs matches.

The hosts have failed to cross the 150-run mark in the two T20I defeats and the first ODI loss. In the T20Is, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who wreaked havoc with four wickets in the two matches, while Jasprit Bumrah registered career-best figures of 6/19 in the first ODI as England were shot out for just 110. Both Indian bowlers have managed to swing the white ball, putting the English batters in a spot of bother. Even the return of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the first ODI proved futile as they lost five wickets in the powerplay, batting first.

England will need to find a way to counter the Indian pacers and swing bowling to level the series and the onus is on the top order. Three of the top four batters were dismissed for a duck at The Oval in the first ODI. On this very day in 2019, England had won their maiden ODI World Cup trophy and there cannot be a better time to mount a comeback.

For India, there are no major concerns, however, it's important that they do not get complacent and need to continue the good run. Shikhar Dhawan, making a return, was sluggish in the first ODI, scoring 31 not out off 54 balls. He will look to improve on his strike rate while all eyes will be on Virat Kohli who missed the first match due to a niggle. There are reports that he may miss the second ODI also and in such a case, Shreyas Iyer will hope to shine at the No 3 position if he gets a chance to bat.

Likely India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Likely England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

