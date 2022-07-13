India vs England 2nd ODI: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squad updates

India vs England 2nd ODI: After getting thrashed by the Indian team in the first One Day International (ODI), Jos Buttler-led England would be keen to bounce back and level the series. The exciting encounter is set to take place at the Lord’s Stadium from 5:30 pm IST on 14 July.

It was Jasprit Bumrah’s game all the way in the first India vs England ODI. The pacer almost single-handedly demolished the England batting line-up and snapped up 6 wickets in just 7.2 overs. The fearsome duo of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami led to the collapse of the aggressive English side, with even the ‘Fab Five’ of the 2019 World Cup being unable to leave a mark.

The thumping win will give India a lot of confidence before the second fixture. However, few niggles do need to be worked out. Shikhar Dhawan played a bit awkwardly and only managed to score 31 off 54. The southpaw also managed to escape a run-out in the first ball itself.

On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma was in fine form and slammed 76 off 58. The bowling department has proved its mettle as well. The only question for the Indian squad is Virat Kohli’s availability for the second ODI.

As for England, the team needs to buck up in both bowling and batting. Their batters performed miserably, with only four players managing to reach double digit scores. Skipper Jos Buttler emerged as the highest scorer at 30. None of their bowlers could dent the visitors' batting line-up.

India vs England 2nd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the second ODI of India’s Tour to England 2022 from 5:30 pm IST.

India vs England Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested India vs England Dream11 Playing XI for second ODI:

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya.

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

