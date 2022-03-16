India vs England Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Dean strikes twice in first over as India slide further

India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Three singles from Ecclestone’s second over. Excellent stop by Tammy Beaumont at point in the fifth delivery to save a single. Beaumont had pulled off a couple of fine saves at fine leg in the 13th over, and has been been England’s finest fielder so far today.

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India women will look to carry on their winning momentum from the West Indies match, as they face winless England in a Women’s World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

This will be a rematch of the 2017 World Cup final, where India lost by nine runs at Lord’s.

Heather Knight’s England have got off to a forgettable start, losing all of their first three matches (Against Australia, West Indies and South Africa) and will hope to open their World Cup account against India. England lie seventh, ahead of eighth-placed Pakistan (With four defeats in as many games).

India, meanwhile, have played three matches, winning two of them (Against Pakistan and West Indies), while having lost only to hosts New Zealand. India lie third on the points table (4 points), behind South Africa (6) and Australia (8).

In their match against West Indies, Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) scored centuries while Yastika Bhatia (31) too got among the runs as India posted 317/8 from 50 overs.

Defending the total, it was an all-round bowling effort from the Indians that hindered the opposition's chances of winning the game. Sneh Rana collected three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/22 while Meghna Singh enjoyed figures of 2/27 in six overs.

West Indies’ batting card was a disappointing one, barring the performances of Deandra Dottin (62) and Hayley Matthews (43).

England were made to sweat in their game against South Africa, eventually losing by three wickets. Having been put to bat, Tammy Beaumont (62) and Amy Jones (53) scored fifties to take the defending champions to 235/9 in 50 overs.

The English bowlers then kept troubling the Proteas at regular intervals. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt scored 77 and probably that was the difference in the game. South Africa lost Marizanne Kapp in the 49th over with their score reading 226/7, and needed 10 to win from as many balls. Trisha Chetty (11*) and Shabnim Ismail (5*) took the South Africans home in the end, with four balls to spare.

A win against England would certainly boost India’s confidence, having surrendered to them five years ago when they eventually lost the final in Lord’s.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will be played on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

