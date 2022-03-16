Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs England Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Dean strikes twice in first over as India slide further

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 16 March, 2022

16 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

66/5 (19.0 ov)

Match 15
England Women

England Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women England Women
66/5 (19.0 ov) - R/R 3.47

Play In Progress

Smriti Mandhana - 2

Richa Ghosh (W) - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Smriti Mandhana Batting 30 52 3 0
Richa Ghosh (W) Batting 3 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Ecclestone 3 0 7 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 61/5 (16.4)

5 (5) R/R: 2.14

Sneh Rana 0(2) S.R (0)

c Amy Jones b Charlotte Dean
India vs England Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Dean strikes twice in first over as India slide further

India vs England Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Dean strikes twice in first over as India slide further

07:54 (IST)

After 18 overs,India Women 64/5 ( Smriti Mandhana 29 , Richa Ghosh (W) 2)

Ecclestone continues, with Knight opting for spin from both ends. Mandhana collects a single off the second ball, with Richa Ghosh getting off the mark with a brace three balls later. Three from the over.

Full Scorecard
07:53 (IST)

After 17 overs,India Women 61/5 ( Smriti Mandhana 28 , Richa Ghosh (W) 0)

What a bowling change for England! Heather Knight brings offie Charlie Dean into the attack in place of Nat Sciver, looking to break the fourth-wicket stand that is starting to look a tad dangerous now, and she responds with a double-wicket maiden to begin what is just her second World Cup appearance!

Full Scorecard
07:49 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Charlotte Dean in her first over of the day, in only her second World Cup appearance, and this time it's Sneh Rana who has to depart for a two-ball duck after getting caught-behind. Unlike Kaur though, Rana was attempting a full-blooded drive. IND 61/5

Rana c Jones b Dean 0(2)

Full Scorecard
07:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Huge wicket for England with partnership getting broken before it can cause any further damage as Charlotte Dean gets Harmanpreet Kaur caught-behind in her second delivery of the day. IND 61/4

Kaur c Jones b Dean 14(26)

Full Scorecard
07:44 (IST)

After 16 overs,India Women 61/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 28 , Harmanpreet Kaur 14)

Three singles from Ecclestone’s second over. Excellent stop by Tammy Beaumont at point in the fifth delivery to save a single. Beaumont had pulled off a couple of fine saves at fine leg in the 13th over, and has been been England’s finest fielder so far today.

Full Scorecard
07:42 (IST)

After 15 overs,India Women 58/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 27 , Harmanpreet Kaur 12)

Sciver continues on the other side of the drinks break, with three coming from the over including a wide and a leg bye.

Full Scorecard
07:34 (IST)

After 14 overs,India Women 55/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 26 , Harmanpreet Kaur 12)

Shrubsole’s given a break after a six-over opening spell, with England opting to bring their premier bowler in Sophie Ecclestone into the attack. The left-arm spinner starts off on a tidy note, conceding just a single. Time for the players to have a drink.

Full Scorecard
07:31 (IST)

After 13 overs,India Women 54/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 25 , Harmanpreet Kaur 12)

Kaur collects her second boundary in as many overs, this time with a lot more authority as she leans into an full delivery and drives through the cover region. Works the ball towards fine leg next ball for a brace. An under-pressure Sciver then ends up bowling three wides. 10 from the over, including a single to Mandhana first ball.

Full Scorecard
07:29 (IST)

After 12 overs,India Women 44/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 24 , Harmanpreet Kaur 6)

FOUR! Kaur collects her first boundary of the innings with an outside edge that travels all the way to the third man fence off Shrubsole’s bowling in the penultimate ball of this over. Five from this over, including a leg bye off the first delivery.

Full Scorecard
07:23 (IST)

After 11 overs,India Women 39/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 24 , Harmanpreet Kaur 2)

Tidy second over for Shrubsole with two singles coming from it. Mandhana, meanwhile, is fairly well set at the moment on 24, collecting three boundaries in the 34 deliveries that she’s faced so far.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
07:49 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Charlotte Dean in her first over of the day, in only her second World Cup appearance, and this time it's Sneh Rana who has to depart for a two-ball duck after getting caught-behind. Unlike Kaur though, Rana was attempting a full-blooded drive. IND 61/5

Rana c Jones b Dean 0(2)
07:48 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket for England with partnership getting broken before it can cause any further damage as Charlotte Dean gets Harmanpreet Kaur caught-behind in her second delivery of the day. IND 61/4

Kaur c Jones b Dean 14(26)
07:09 (IST)

OUT! Deepti pushes for a risky single in the final delivery of the eighth over, and is caught well short of the non-striker's end thanks to a superb direct hit by Kate Cross at mid off. She departs for a 10-ball duck, with India in serious trouble at the moment. IND 28/3

Deepti run out (Cross) 0(10)
06:59 (IST)

OUT! Mithali Raj endures another disappointing outing with the bat, and the pressure on the India skipper continues to grow. Mithali chips the ball towards cover, where Sophia Dunkley takes a fine, low catch to help Shrubsole collect her second wicket of the powerplay. IND 25/2

Raj c Dunkley b Shrubsole 1(5)
06:49 (IST)

OUT! Anya Shrubsole gets the early breakthrough, and completes 100 ODI wickets in the process! Bhatia departs after a steady start, getting a faint inside edge onto her stumps. IND 18/1

Bhatia b Shrubsole 8
06:07 (IST)

Teams:

India: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
06:04 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Heather Knight opts to bowl

India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Three singles from Ecclestone’s second over. Excellent stop by Tammy Beaumont at point in the fifth delivery to save a single. Beaumont had pulled off a couple of fine saves at fine leg in the 13th over, and has been been England’s finest fielder so far today.

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India women will look to carry on their winning momentum from the West Indies match, as they face winless England in a Women’s World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming, Date and Timing

India women vs England women, Ind vs Eng Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

This will be a rematch of the 2017 World Cup final, where India lost by nine runs at Lord’s.

Heather Knight’s England have got off to a forgettable start, losing all of their first three matches (Against Australia, West Indies and South Africa) and will hope to open their World Cup account against India. England lie seventh, ahead of eighth-placed Pakistan (With four defeats in as many games).

India, meanwhile, have played three matches, winning two of them (Against Pakistan and West Indies), while having lost only to hosts New Zealand. India lie third on the points table (4 points), behind South Africa (6) and Australia (8).

In their match against West Indies, Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) scored centuries while Yastika Bhatia (31) too got among the runs as India posted 317/8 from 50 overs.

Defending the total, it was an all-round bowling effort from the Indians that hindered the opposition's chances of winning the game. Sneh Rana collected three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/22 while Meghna Singh enjoyed figures of 2/27 in six overs.

West Indies’ batting card was a disappointing one, barring the performances of Deandra Dottin (62) and Hayley Matthews (43).

England were made to sweat in their game against South Africa, eventually losing by three wickets. Having been put to bat, Tammy Beaumont (62) and Amy Jones (53) scored fifties to take the defending champions to 235/9 in 50 overs.

The English bowlers then kept troubling the Proteas at regular intervals. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt scored 77 and probably that was the difference in the game. South Africa lost Marizanne Kapp in the 49th over with their score reading 226/7, and needed 10 to win from as many balls. Trisha Chetty (11*) and Shabnim Ismail (5*) took the South Africans home in the end, with four balls to spare.

A win against England would certainly boost India’s confidence, having surrendered to them five years ago when they eventually lost the final in Lord’s.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will be played on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 07:50:05 IST

Tags:

