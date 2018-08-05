First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 05, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
BAN in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 05, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England 2018: Ian Chappell compares Virat Kohli's Edgbaston century to Stan McCabe's double hundred in 1938

"Having survived Anderson's challenging examination Kohli went on to dominate the Indian first innings, scoring 82 of the 91 runs accumulated for the last two wickets," said Ian Chappell.

Press Trust of India, August 05, 2018

 New Delhi: He might still be a "work in progress" but Hardik Pandya could take a cue from Ben Stokes' bowling during the ongoing series, which could prove to be a "defining one" in the all-rounder's career, feels Ian Chappell.

The former Australian captain also feels that Pandya should be batting at No 6 in the current line-up.

"India's search for a seam-bowling all-rounder is still a work in progress but Hardik Pandya displayed determination and discipline to go with his undoubted skills in an important partnership with Kohli," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

Virat Kohli's valiant efforts in the match against England were not enough to win it for India. AP

Virat Kohli slammed an epic 149 in first innings of 1st Test against England at Edgbaston. AP

"Perhaps a move to No 6 would further bolster his batting confidence and if he can also profit from watching Stokes' efforts with the ball, this could be a defining series for the talented all-rounder," Chappell assessed.

In his column Chappell paid glowing tribute to Indian captain Virat Kohli, comparing his Edgbaston hundred to Stan McCabe's epic double hundred during the 1938 Ashes, which even made Sir Don Bradman give a standing ovation.

"Having survived Anderson's challenging examination Kohli went on to dominate the Indian first innings, scoring 82 of the 91 runs accumulated for the last two wickets.

"It was a similar dominance near the end of Stan McCabe's glorious double-century at Trent Bridge in 1938 that caused captain Don Bradman to summon his players onto the balcony with the words; "You will never see anything like this again." Chappell wrote.

Not one to mince his words, Chappell found the slip catching from both teams shoddy.

"Both England and India were sloppy in the slips, with a combination of poor technique and faulty alignment being to blame for the shoddy work. One reason for both sides dropping catches is that the fielders are standing too close to each other, thereby causing confusion," Chappell, a fantastic slip fielder during his playing days observed.

He praised Sam Curran and Stokes' bowling effort, which enabled England to win the first Test match.

"Part of England's success with the ball can be attributed to the increased variety in their attack. The addition of Sam Curran's vibrant left-arm swing and Stokes' rejuvenation with the ball made a huge difference to an attack that lacked variety in Australia.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Cricket #England Vs India 2018 #Hardik Pandya #India Vs England #Sam Curran #Sir Don Bradman #Stan McCabe #Virat Kohli

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all