India vs England 2018: Ian Chappell compares Virat Kohli's Edgbaston century to Stan McCabe's double hundred in 1938
"Having survived Anderson's challenging examination Kohli went on to dominate the Indian first innings, scoring 82 of the 91 runs accumulated for the last two wickets," said Ian Chappell.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Post CWC meet, Congress works to get alliance chemistry right at Jantar Mantar and bolster anti-BJP stand
-
SC to hear Article 35A case: Removing provision from Constitution may cause fiery reaction in Jammu & Kashmir, caution intel officials
-
World Badminton Championships 2018: Carolina Marin proved to be too fast, mentally strong for PV Sindhu in final
-
President approves Bill aimed at deterring economic offenders from fleeing country, preventing cases like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
-
Washington's desperation to secure peace in Afghanistan plays to Islamabad's advantage, threatens New Delhi's strategic interests
-
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Fanney Khan: Got so attached to the original, had to produce Hindi version
-
घबराएं नहीं, आधार हेल्पलाइन नंबर से चोरी नहीं होगा फोन का डेटा: UIDAI
-
जंतर-मंतर से बजी चुनाव की रणभेरी, मोदी को मात देने के लिए कांग्रेस का 'मास्टर प्लान' तैयार
-
जो गड़बड़ करेगा वो अंदर जाएगा और उसे बचाने वाले भी अंदर जाएंगे: नीतीश कुमार
-
यूपी: शाह ने 'दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेलवे स्टेशन' का किया उद्घाटन, पहले था मुगलसराय
-
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिले KCR, 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव बाद गठबंधन को तैयार!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: He might still be a "work in progress" but Hardik Pandya could take a cue from Ben Stokes' bowling during the ongoing series, which could prove to be a "defining one" in the all-rounder's career, feels Ian Chappell.
The former Australian captain also feels that Pandya should be batting at No 6 in the current line-up.
"India's search for a seam-bowling all-rounder is still a work in progress but Hardik Pandya displayed determination and discipline to go with his undoubted skills in an important partnership with Kohli," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.
Virat Kohli slammed an epic 149 in first innings of 1st Test against England at Edgbaston. AP
"Perhaps a move to No 6 would further bolster his batting confidence and if he can also profit from watching Stokes' efforts with the ball, this could be a defining series for the talented all-rounder," Chappell assessed.
In his column Chappell paid glowing tribute to Indian captain Virat Kohli, comparing his Edgbaston hundred to Stan McCabe's epic double hundred during the 1938 Ashes, which even made Sir Don Bradman give a standing ovation.
"Having survived Anderson's challenging examination Kohli went on to dominate the Indian first innings, scoring 82 of the 91 runs accumulated for the last two wickets.
"It was a similar dominance near the end of Stan McCabe's glorious double-century at Trent Bridge in 1938 that caused captain Don Bradman to summon his players onto the balcony with the words; "You will never see anything like this again." Chappell wrote.
Not one to mince his words, Chappell found the slip catching from both teams shoddy.
"Both England and India were sloppy in the slips, with a combination of poor technique and faulty alignment being to blame for the shoddy work. One reason for both sides dropping catches is that the fielders are standing too close to each other, thereby causing confusion," Chappell, a fantastic slip fielder during his playing days observed.
He praised Sam Curran and Stokes' bowling effort, which enabled England to win the first Test match.
"Part of England's success with the ball can be attributed to the increased variety in their attack. The addition of Sam Curran's vibrant left-arm swing and Stokes' rejuvenation with the ball made a huge difference to an attack that lacked variety in Australia.
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Virat Kohli says lack of application, wrong shot selection reason behind 31-run loss in first Test
India vs England: 'In a contest between team and individual, the team generally wins', here's how Twitter reacted to first Test
India vs England: Sam Curran says he learnt how to bat with tail after watching Virat Kohli in first innings