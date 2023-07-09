Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 1st T20I at Dhaka: Harmanpreet, Mandhana guide India to seven-wicket win

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights: GAME OVER! Harmanpreet Kaur (54*) leads from the front as India complete a clinical seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of the three women's T20Is in Dhaka. The visitors chase down 115 with 3.4 overs to spare.

India (IND W) vs Bangladesh (BAN W) LIVE Score, Updates, Commentary. Image: BCB Media

16:41 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this contest. Early advantage for India in this series. Bangladesh were almost nowhere in this match, but will look for improvements ahead of the second match. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday (11 July). We will be back with LIVE coverage of that game, but until then, that's it from now. Goodbye, take care, and hope you have a lovely Sunday. 

16:33 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 54. 

16:25 (IST)

After 16.2 overs,India Women 118/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 54 , Yastika Bhatia (W) 9)

GAME OVER! Harmanpreet Kaur (54*) leads from the front as India complete a clinical seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of the three women's T20Is in Dhaka. The visitors chase down 115 with 3.4 overs to spare. 

India women take a 1-0 lead in the series

16:19 (IST)
six

SIX! India are one run away from victory. Harmanpreet gets down on one knee and sweeps it for a maxiumum. That's also her fifty. 

16:13 (IST)
four

FOUR! Yastika shimmies down the track, plays on the half-volley and it's driven wide of the mid-off fielder. 

16:11 (IST)

After 14 overs,India Women 96/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 41 , Yastika Bhatia (W) 2)

A wicket and just five runs from Sultana Khatun's over. She removes Smriti Mandhana, but has it come too late for the hosts? Yastika Bhatia joins Harmanpreet in the middle. 

16:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Partnership broken! Sultana Khatun removes Smriti Mandhana, who is stumped by Nigar Sultana. The ball was spinning away from Mandhana, who was beaten by the bounce of the delivery. Nigar Sultanas was alert with the stumping dismissal. But, has it come too late for Bangladesh? Mandhana st Nigar Sultana b Sultana Khatun 38

16:04 (IST)
six

SIX! Harmanpreet again goes down the track, hoicks over long-on for a maximum. Rabeya Khan is punished. 

15:58 (IST)

After 11 overs,India Women 71/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 32 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 24)

An expensive over from Nahida Akter. Harmanpreet Kaur is in top form this match. She collects a couple of fours in the over to lead India's charge. 10 off the over. Bangladesh cannot afford to concede more boundaries. 

15:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Harmanpreet charges down the track, beats the bowler and the ball races down to the boundary. 

13:20 (IST)

Bangladesh playing XI: Nigar Sultana(Captain), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan
13:06 (IST)

Toss news: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and India have decided to bowl first in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh at Mirpur.

India vs Bangladesh Women LIVE: Indian women’s cricket team makes its return to international cricket with a T20I series against Bangladesh. The match is being played on 9 July at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The last time India played an international game was in the T20 World Cup 2023 when they lost to Australia in February.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs against Bangladesh with all games taking place in Mirpur.

The contest between world No 4 India and world No 9 Bangladesh look like an easy series to predict but the Women in Blue have flown to the neighbouring nation with a lot of changes to their squad.

With Richa Ghosh being a surprise omission, Yastika Bhatia has an opportunity to shine as the wicket-keeper. She may also be tried out in the lower-order role as India continue to search for finishers. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar are other finishers in the squad.

Also missing is pacer Renuka Singh. This opens up the door for Meghna Singh to show what she brings to the table, while Monica Patel makes a return to the side for the first time since 2021.

Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav have also not been picked. Uncapped left-arm spinners Anusha Bareddy and Rashi Kanojiya may get to debut on the tour.

While it has not been cleared by BCCI, one can only hope that the changes to the squad are a process to test the bench strength.

IND W vs BAN W weather report: As per the weather forecast, there is a 70% chance of rain in Mirpur on Sunday and that means we could see interruptions during the game. The temperatures would be between 32 to 26 Degree celsius.

IND W vs BAN W Live Streaming: The match will start at 1.30 PM and will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. There’s no TV telecast for the match.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain, wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun

Published on: July 09, 2023 12:57:25 IST

