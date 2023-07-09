India vs Bangladesh Women LIVE: Indian women’s cricket team makes its return to international cricket with a T20I series against Bangladesh. The match is being played on 9 July at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The last time India played an international game was in the T20 World Cup 2023 when they lost to Australia in February.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs against Bangladesh with all games taking place in Mirpur.

The contest between world No 4 India and world No 9 Bangladesh look like an easy series to predict but the Women in Blue have flown to the neighbouring nation with a lot of changes to their squad.

With Richa Ghosh being a surprise omission, Yastika Bhatia has an opportunity to shine as the wicket-keeper. She may also be tried out in the lower-order role as India continue to search for finishers. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar are other finishers in the squad.

Also missing is pacer Renuka Singh. This opens up the door for Meghna Singh to show what she brings to the table, while Monica Patel makes a return to the side for the first time since 2021.

Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav have also not been picked. Uncapped left-arm spinners Anusha Bareddy and Rashi Kanojiya may get to debut on the tour.

While it has not been cleared by BCCI, one can only hope that the changes to the squad are a process to test the bench strength.

IND W vs BAN W weather report: As per the weather forecast, there is a 70% chance of rain in Mirpur on Sunday and that means we could see interruptions during the game. The temperatures would be between 32 to 26 Degree celsius.

IND W vs BAN W Live Streaming: The match will start at 1.30 PM and will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. There’s no TV telecast for the match.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain, wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun