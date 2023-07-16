Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Bangladesh bundled India out for 113 to register their first-ever victory over their neighbours in ODIs after Amanjot's four-fer restricted the home team to a modest 152.

Bangladesh players celebrate the dismissal of an Indian batter during the 1st ODI in Dhaka. Image credit: Twitter/@BCBtigers

Seamer Amanjot Kaur’s figures of 4/31 on debut went in vain as Bangladesh defeated India by 40 runs in the rain-affected first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday.

Marufa Akter (4/29) and Rabeya Khan (3/30) led the way for the hosts as they managed to bundle the Women in Blue out for a lowly 113 to register their first-ever win against their neighbours in one-day internationals.

Amanjot’s superb performance, the second-best haul by an Indian debutant in women’s ODIs after Purnima Chaudhary’s 5/21 against West Indies in 1997, had restricted Bangladesh to a modest 152 after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field.

Marufa, who removed openers Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana besides Amanjot and Sneh Rana, was adjudged the Player of the Match following Bangladesh’s historic win.

The ODI victory comes three days after Bangladesh denied India a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series by winning the final game by four wickets.

India had won all five encounters against Bangladesh in ODIs, including in the World Cup in New Zealand last year, before this game.

More to follow

Published on: July 16, 2023 17:30:39 IST

