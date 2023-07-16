India seamer Amanjot Kaur got her one-day international career off to an ideal start with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Amanjot led the way for the Women in Blue after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field, grabbing 4/31 as India bowled Bangladesh out for 152 in first ODI in Mirpur.

Amanjot was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and was soon involved in the run-out of opener Sharmin Akhter, who departed for an 18-ball duck as the hosts lost their first wicket. She then grabbed her maiden international wicket by dismissing Murshida Khatun for 13 in her second over.

The 23-year-old would then break the 49-run stand between Fargana Hoque and skipper Nigar Sultana by getting the former caught-behind for 27. Amanjot would account for Sultana shortly after as the Bangladesh captain departed for 39.

An impressive start to ODIs for Amanjot Kaur. She registers a 4-wicket haul on debut. Bangladesh 142/8, with four overs remaining.

She would later dismiss Rabeya Khan to complete four wickets of debut. Her figures of 4/36 turned out to be the second-best by an Indian debutant in the women’s game after former pacer Purnima Chaudhary’s 5/21 against West Indies in 1997.

The match would be reduced to 44-overs a side after an extended delay due to rain.

India had earlier defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match T20I series after winning the first two matches of the series.

All the matches in India’s ongoing tour are taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on the outskirts of national capital Dhaka.