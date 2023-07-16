Amanjot led the way for the Women in Blue after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field, grabbing 4/31 as India bowled Bangladesh out for 152 in first ODI in Mirpur.
India seamer Amanjot Kaur got her one-day international career off to an ideal start with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh on Sunday.
Amanjot led the way for the Women in Blue after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field, grabbing 4/31 as India bowled Bangladesh out for 152 in first ODI in Mirpur.
Amanjot was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and was soon involved in the run-out of opener Sharmin Akhter, who departed for an 18-ball duck as the hosts lost their first wicket. She then grabbed her maiden international wicket by dismissing Murshida Khatun for 13 in her second over.
The 23-year-old would then break the 49-run stand between Fargana Hoque and skipper Nigar Sultana by getting the former caught-behind for 27. Amanjot would account for Sultana shortly after as the Bangladesh captain departed for 39.
She would later dismiss Rabeya Khan to complete four wickets of debut. Her figures of 4/36 turned out to be the second-best by an Indian debutant in the women’s game after former pacer Purnima Chaudhary’s 5/21 against West Indies in 1997.
The match would be reduced to 44-overs a side after an extended delay due to rain.
India had earlier defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match T20I series after winning the first two matches of the series.
All the matches in India’s ongoing tour are taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on the outskirts of national capital Dhaka.
Bangladesh successfully defended a 152-run total in a rain-affected encounter that was reduced to 44 overs a side, bowling India out for 113 and registering their maiden victory over the Women in Blue in ODIs in the process.