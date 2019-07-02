First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, Weather Update in Birmingham today: Balmy day with bright sunshine could produce a run-fest

India and Bangladesh square off in Birmingham with the match being a must-win encounter for the Tigers if they have to qualify for the semifinals

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 02, 2019 08:11:47 IST

India vs Bangladesh Birmingham weather update, World Cup 2019: As India vs Pakistan games routinely fail to live up to the hype, the 'other' Asian rivalry is on the cards. Bangladesh have shorn themselves of the 'minnows' tag with their consistent performances, where they've looked good even in defeat, and are still in contention for the semi-finals. However, to do so, they'll have to win their remaining two games against India and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's India will be looking to bounce back against Bangladesh after a loss to England. AP

Virat Kohli's India will be looking to bounce back against Bangladesh after a loss to England. AP

India, on the other hand, have been dealt a reality check at the hands of England. Their middle order muddle is getting messier by the day. Shikhar Dhawan's ouster has hurt Virat Kohli's side much more than people anticipated. Combinations are being tweaked, players and their positions being shuffled but somehow, the pieces are not falling in place just yet.

India barely scraped through against Afghanistan while their bowlers saved the blushes against West Indies. But a top-flight team like England exploited India's weaknesses like no other, showing how the number one ranked team can be beaten.

Both India and Bangladesh have now tasted defeat while chasing. Bangladesh have done so twice. That says something about the pitches in this World Cup which are getting slower as the match progresses, leaving those chasing at a disadvantage. Further, the match will be played on the same strip which was used for the India vs England encounter. The conditions should be similar which would mean that the toss will be crucial and there will be a clear preference to bat first and put a big score on the board.

The weather forecast for Birmingham on Tuesday, according to Accuweather, looks promising. There is a negligible chance of rain which means that a full game is on the cards. It's predicted to be a balmy day at Birmingham with periods of bright sunshine. There will be some clouds but overtly overcast conditions will not surface. Hence, a run-fest is certainly on the cards and the outcome will be a bit skewed in favour of the team which wins the toss and chooses to bat first.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 08:11:47 IST

