First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
AFG and WI in IND Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: We have long way to go in T20 cricket, admits skipper Mahmudullah after series loss

"We have a long way to go in T20 cricket. We don't have big hitters. We have to be dependent on our skill hitting. So we are working on our game sense and become more consistent mentally," said Mahmudullah following the 30-run loss to India.

Press Trust of India, Nov 11, 2019 11:16:39 IST

Nagpur: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah lamented that his team is not learning from its mistakes and they still "have a long way to go" in T20 cricket.

Bangladesh have come close to a victory on many occasions but have failed to cross the line, especially against top teams like India. On Sunday, they lost the T20 series 1-2 after winning the lead in the first match in Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: We have long way to go in T20 cricket, admits skipper Mahmudullah after series loss

Mahmudullah was made Bangladesh's T20I captain in Shakib Al Hasan's absence. PTI

"We have a long way to go in T20 cricket. We don't have big hitters. We have to be dependent on our skill hitting. So we are working on our game sense and become more consistent mentally," said Mahmudullah following the 30-run loss to India.

"As a batting unit, if we can improve then we will have more chances to win," he added.

Needing 50 runs off the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand, Bangladesh were on course for a memorable series win here on Sunday but lost wickets in a heap to blow it all away.

"I am not sure whether it was composure or not. But if you see, we did similar kind of mistakes probably in few games in recent times. That's where I think big teams are quite good and very consistent in these situations and they can chase down this sort of total.

"Having said that, the wicket was very good to chase on. Our bowlers did a very good job to restrict them to 174. We just didn't finish well."

Not many expected Bangladesh to take the series right down to the wire, especially in the absence of senior players Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan.

"If you analyse these three games, I think we played good cricket. But T20 cricket is such a format, if you lose momentum it's very hard to get it back. We were very close in this game but we lost 3-4 wickets in six or seven balls and that's the crucial part of that game," said the skipper.

Mahmudullah admitted the experienced hands like him and Mushfiqur Rahim should have taken the team over the line after rookie opener Mohammad Naim took the game deep with a brilliant 81 off 48 balls.

"I can't blame Mushy. He won us the game in Delhi. So you can't say he failed miserably. Yeah, if you say about today's game, yes we failed. That I agree."

He picked out the performances of opener Naim, pacer Al-Amin Hossan and spinner Aminul Islam as positives out of the India series.

"Al Amin was brilliant. I think he is one of the best T20 bowlers from our country. I personally feel that. International or domestic cricket, he is always a consistent performer.

"Naim's innings was beautiful to watch. I am feeling bad that we could not finish it. That's why I have more regret. Because he batted so well. We should have finished it for him."

Their frontline pacer Mustafizur Rahman went wicketless in the three-match series but Mahmudullah backed him to come back stronger from this setback.

"I think every player faces such a time when in four, five or six matches, you can't perform as your team expects. We all know that he is a champion bowler and sometimes as a team, we expect more from him."

"He is concerned about his form but I don't think he needs to take a break or be dropped. You have to support a champion bowler, he is our match-winning bowler. When he will return to full rhythm, Bangladesh will win matches," added the captain.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 11:16:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Mahmudullah, Nagpur t20, t20 Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all