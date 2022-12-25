Star India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who held his nerves throughout the tense situation on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh broke into wild celebrations as he hit the winning boundary off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling.

India were sent on the back foot after losing seven wickets for 74 runs on the back of Mehidy Hasan’s five-wicket haul. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin both managed to play some solid backfoot punches and bring India out of the troubled waters with a 71-run partnership.

Ashwin scored 42* runs from 62 deliveries while Iyer scored 29* from 46 deliveries. Both the batters settled the tension by rotating the strike in the initial phase and later on took over the bowlers to break the shackles and put the pressure back on them.

Ashwin ultimately scored 16 runs off Bangladesh’s star bowler Mehidy Hasan to seal the match and the series. Ashwin celebrated with an aggressive fist punch in the air after hitting the winning shot.

Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Vikram Rathore who were watching from the dressing room too were happy and hugged each other.

Watch the winning moment here from the tense thriller in Dhaka –



The dressing room looked relieved after Ashwin hit the winning runs. KL Rahul also admitted at the presentation ceremony that there was tension in the dressing room after they lost a flurry of wickets.

India have also strengthened their chances of qualifying for the WTC Finals after winning the series 2-0.

