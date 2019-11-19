First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Visitors' pacers practising for Day/Night test by dipping ball in water, says Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Gearing up for their maiden Pink ball Test in Kolkata, both the Bangladesh and Indian team have been practising in the twilight zone and under lights at the Holkar Stadium, trying to simulate conditions that they are likely to encounter at the Eden Gardens

Press Trust of India, Nov 19, 2019 08:02:03 IST

Indore: Bangladesh pacers are practising by dipping the ball in water to adapt to the dew conditions as part of their preparation for the day-night Test against India, spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said on Monday.

File image of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. AP

File image of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. AP

Gearing up for their maiden Pink ball Test in Kolkata, both the Bangladesh and Indian team have been practising in the twilight zone and under lights at the Holkar Stadium, trying to simulate conditions that they are likely to encounter at the Eden Gardens.

The entire Bangladesh team spent approximately three hours at the centre wickets on Monday with head coach Russell Domingo giving catching drills to the players in the slip cordon and wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Mehidy said his team is looking to get as much practice as possible with the pink ball.

"The pace bowlers will continue to bowl by dipping the ball on water in the coming days. I think we can adapt in the coming days. Maybe it will skid a little more when it is wet. Spinners can get to skid the ball. There's also likely to be bounce and turn," Mehidy told reporters.

Mehidy also had a long batting stint in one of the three nets.

"I batted against the pink ball. It was moving and goes off rapidly after pitching. It goes off the bat quite quickly too. I think it swings more, and you can cut the ball too," he said.

"We are still new to the pink ball. We haven't got a lot of time with it but we are trying to cover as much as possible. There'll be an initial struggle, but it will only get better as we go along. But it will be important to play for long, particularly after a batsman has adjusted to it."

Mehidy said sighting the seam would be a challenge.

"There's not a lot of problem seeing it while catching and fielding too, but we have to be careful during the match. The seam can be sighted at times, but there are occasions when you can't see it," he said.

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days in the opening Test.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 08:02:03 IST

Tags : Cricket, Day/Night Test, India Vs Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan, Pink Ball Test, Russell Domingo, SportsTracker

