First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st ODI Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ENG in NZ Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
McLean Park, Napier
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Visitors' new Test captain Mominul Haque says getting leadership role was 'completely unexpected'

Haque, 28, who has never led a top team in domestic cricket, told reporters ahead of the first Test in India next week that he was surprised to get the role.

Agence France-Presse, Nov 07, 2019 13:55:11 IST

Dhaka: Mominul Haque says he was stunned to be named Bangladesh Test captain in place of the banned Shakib Al Hasan but is relishing the chance to take on Virat Kohli's side in India.

Shakib was banned last week by the International Cricket Council for two years, one of them suspended, for failing to declare attempts to bribe him.

Such is the fame of 32-year-old superstar Shakib that around 700 people took to the streets of his hometown in protest, with the prime minister expressing her anguish at the punishment.

India vs Bangladesh: Visitors new Test captain Mominul Haque says getting leadership role was completely unexpected

File image of Bangladesh's Test captain Mominul Haque. AP

Haque, 28, who has never led a top team in domestic cricket, told reporters ahead of the first Test in India next week that he was surprised to get the role.

"I was not ready at all. It was completely unexpected. I never thought even in my dreams that I will be the captain of Bangladesh or I will captain the Test side," he said late Wednesday.

Bangladesh's first two-Test series in India begins November 14 in Indore and ends with the inaugural day-night Test between the sides in Kolkata from November 22.

"I am very excited as I think (Kohli) is the best player in the world, the best batsman in all formats combined. Thinking about that makes me feel good," Mominul said.

Mominul has played 36 Tests and scored 2,613 runs and has the highest average among his country's batsmen at 41.47.

"We have not played a Test under the floodlights and with the pink ball. It is a very good chance to play good cricket," the left-hander said while insisting the captaincy would not affect his game.

"I never considered captaincy as pressure or responsibility. If I keep thinking that as a captain I have to take extra responsibility to carry the team forward then I will be in some pressure," he said.

"But if I play my natural game, and think that I am a batsman who needs to score for his team, then it will not have any effect," he added.

Mominul is not part of the Twenty20 squad in India, led by experienced batsman Mahmudullah Riyad, who are 1-0 up in a three-match series after winning the opener by seven wickets in New Delhi. The second match is in Rajkot later Thursday.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 13:55:11 IST

Tags : India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, International Cricket Council, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Rajkot, Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all