First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Visitors need a shift in mindset when it comes to developing fast bowlers, says coach Russell Domingo

Domingo was the South Africa coach in the Test series of 2015 when India spinners wreaked havoc on rank turners to defeat the Proteas

Press Trust of India, Nov 15, 2019 20:39:08 IST

Indore: Bangladesh cricket needs a paradigm shift in culture just like the current Indian team which can now rely on its pacers to win Test matches even at home, said coach Russell Domingo as his side stares at a heavy defeat in the first Test.

India vs Bangladesh: Visitors need a shift in mindset when it comes to developing fast bowlers, says coach Russell Domingo

File image of Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo. AFP

Domingo was the South Africa coach in the Test series of 2015 when India spinners wreaked havoc on rank turners to defeat the Proteas. But this Indian team doesn't have to rely on spin tracks anymore to get the desired results, feels Domingo.

"There's no doubt that in the past that India backed themselves to win at home on spinning pitches. Now I don't think that's the case. I think they are backing themselves against any team on good pitches. There's definitely a mindset shift," Domingo said referring to Indian pace attack's stupendous showing over the past 22 months.

"It is something that Bangladesh also needs to do by trying to develop fast bowlers, prepare wickets that help fast bowlers. India no longer rely on spinners. They will prepare good wickets and back their fast bowlers to do the business," he said.

Bangladesh missed a third seamer and Domingo feels that the "structure needs to change" if they want to do well in this format.

"The structure of the team needs to change. It is very hard to play with two seamers. We definitely need to find a third seamer who can bat. There's Saifuddin but he is struggling with injuries."

Winning only 13 odd wins in nearly 20 years of Test cricket isn't a great record, said Domingo.

"They have won 13 Test wins in 115 matches. It has been happening for a long time. I need to discuss these things with the selectors and captain, and plan a way forward. Otherwise, the results are going to be the same," he said.

Domingo wants fresh faces in the team even if it means losing a few matches.

"If it means that we need to go with some new faces and struggle for a period of time, I don't think it is any different to what is happening at the moment. There are some fantastic players in our side that need to be respected. We need to value their performances for Bangladesh but we also need to take decision in the best interest of the team."

While concluding he made it clear that using T20 specialists in ODIs and Tests is not working too well for them. "I think trying to siphon out the T20 into one side and Test match guys into one side is something that I am grappling with. After this last T20 series and the first few days of the Test, I am starting to get an understanding.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 20:39:08 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh, Russell Domingo, SportsTracker

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all