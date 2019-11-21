India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli says countering dew factor in Kolkata will be a challenge, open to playing day-night Test in Australia
India captain Virat Kohli is open to the idea of Day/Night Test in Australia next year provided his team is allocated a practice match, something which wasn't on the table during the 2017-18 tour Down Under.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs RAJ - Nov 21st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Nov 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs HAR - Nov 22nd, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Why is JNU vital to public education and discourse in India? A student and a professor argue for the institution
-
Strategic sale in 5 PSUs: Govt’s messed up fiscal math has just got a major face-saver; privatisation drive positive for economy
-
Sanjay Raut says new govt in Maharashtra to be in place before Dec; Shiv Sena leader claims final decision to be taken 'in a day or two'
-
NCRB 2016 data: Delayed NCRB report, added categories don't take away from grim reality of farmer suicides
-
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry: An echo of Watergate as Gordon Sondland's remarks refocus the debate
-
ISSF World Cup Finals: After Manu Bhaker's pistol gold, India's Elavenil Valarivan claims top honours in 10m air rifle event
-
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, 'pathalgadhi' movement takes centre stage ahead of upcoming Assembly election
-
John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazmee and others discuss Pagalpanti and the hard work behind comedy
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: India captain Virat Kohli is open to the idea of Day/Night Test in Australia next year provided his team is allocated a practice match, something which wasn't on the table during the 2017-18 tour Down Under.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. AP
India is finally playing a Day/Night Test with the pink ball against Bangladesh starting on Friday but the skipper spoke elaborately about why he had apprehensions on earlier occasions.
Asked if he would be ready to play a Day/Night Test in Australia during next year's big tour, Kohli gave a positive reply with a rider.
"Whenever it is held, there should be a practice game before," Kohli said on the eve of the game.
Kohli then said that the Indian team refused to play Day/Night Test in Adelaide during the 2017-18 tour simply because it was slotted without keeping a tour-match so that the team can get acclimatised.
"Obviously, we wanted to get a feel of pink ball cricket. Eventually, it had to happen. But you can't just bring those things up before a big tour and suddenly in the schedule, there is a pink ball Test, when we have not even practised with pink ball. We have not played any first class game with the pink ball," the skipper said.
"It can't be that sudden," Kohli said referring to that particular tour.
When asked about his change of mind, Kohli said that they agreed because discussions were happening for a while it wasn't as if they were told just days prior to a series.
"You can't just go in two days before and say you're playing a pink ball Test in a week's time. We didn't really think it was logical from that point of view. It needed a bit of preparation. Once you get used to playing it there's no problem playing at all. You can plan in advance. We just thought it was a spontaneous," he said about the last time.
Kohli is happy that India is first playing a Day/Night Test at home.
"This one we have been talking about for a while," he said.
"Look, the thing was to experience a 'Pink Ball Test' in our own conditions as to how the ball behaves. Will there be (more) sideways (lateral) movement? Then eventually going on and playing an important Test series anywhere in the world," the Indian captain said.
But there would certainly be some challenges which includes the most commonly discussed dew factor and also the visibility during the twilight hours.
"One big factor is the dew in the late last session most probably. We will have to play as it comes and manage it in the best way possible. That is one difference with a D/N Test in India compared to any other country. Apart from that, I don't feel any major difference," Kohli said on the eve of the pink-ball Test.
"The decision making has to very precise. Even with catching gets very quickly. The extra edge it travels faster. It's going to be a challenge that should excite everyone. We are excited for the new challenge."
A more compact technique would be necessary to negotiate the pink ball compared to facing the red ball.
"If you have not played with the pink ball it's going to be challenging through out the game. Solid technique and more compact game required compared to the red ball. And it makes it even more difficult with not having a great visibility or able to pick that colour."
For the record, 11 Day-night Tests have been played so far and Australia are the most dominant team with five wins in five matches.
Kohli further compared the hype surrounding the 'Pink Ball Test' in Kolkata with that of India-Pakistan World Twenty20 in 2016.
"The last time such an excitement was seen during the India-Pakistan T20. All he big stars had come and they were felicitated. It was packed stadium and the atmosphere is similar.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2019 13:27:56 IST
Also See
Harbhajan Singh wants Ravichandran Ashwin back in white-ball cricket, doesn't see pink-ball match boosting Test cricket in India
India vs Bangladesh: 7,000 season tickets sold for first Test in Indore, according to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
India vs Bangladesh: Hosting pink-ball Test not only solution to reviving format in India, says Rahul Dravid