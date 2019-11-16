India vs Bangladesh: 'This unit is relentless', Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co's emphatic victory over visitors in Indore Test
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test in Indore on Saturday. Here are a few twitter reactions.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP vs CHA - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation Updates: Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet on Sunday; nobody can claim ownership rights on alliance, says Sanjay Raut
-
Missing consumer expenditure survey: Everyone knows what the numbers signal; opaqueness will only widen trust deficit
-
Distilled, a Firstpost podcast: Maya Tudor talks about nations and the surge of nationalism that is currently besieging the planet
-
How Karthi straddles commercial and content-driven cinema, from Kaithi to Madras and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru
-
ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal unable to add missing title to trophy cabinet but bows out on top of the world
-
Sri Lanka elections: Gunmen open fire on convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters; no casualties reported
-
Rafale controversy's collapse after Supreme Court verdict an important lesson for Opposition leaders living in ivory towers
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test in Indore on Saturday.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who top-scored with 64 for Bangladesh in their second innings, was let down by the entire batting line-up as he received no support from the other end.
Pacer Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session of play. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also pitched in, picking up three and two wickets respectively.
A blistering double ton from Mayank Agarwal and handy contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja powered the hosts to 493/6 overnight as they got a lead of 343 runs.
The second and final match of the series is India's first day-night Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, starting 22 November.
Meanwhile, Twitter exploded as the hosts outclassed the visitors in all departments of the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to India's emphatic victory over the visitors:
Pacers enjoying their fine run
Best bowling attack
India comfortably on top of the ICC World Test Championship table
Expect India's domination to continue in the pink-ball Test
King Kohli on top!
Indeed, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc
No rest day
All hail Mayank Agarwal
Relentless is the word for this unit
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2019 16:42:21 IST
Also See
Pace troika of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma anchor India's victory by an innings and 130 runs over Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Shami's three-wicket haul puts hosts on top at end of Day 1
India vs Bangladesh: Tigers set for arduous trial as Virat Kohli and Co aim to extend home dominance