India vs Bangladesh: 'This unit is relentless', Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co's emphatic victory over visitors in Indore Test

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test in Indore on Saturday. Here are a few twitter reactions.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 16, 2019 16:42:21 IST

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test in Indore on Saturday.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who top-scored with 64 for Bangladesh in their second innings, was let down by the entire batting line-up as he received no support from the other end.

Pacer Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session of play. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also pitched in, picking up three and two wickets respectively.

A blistering double ton from Mayank Agarwal and handy contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja powered the hosts to 493/6 overnight as they got a lead of 343 runs.

The second and final match of the series is India's first day-night Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, starting 22 November.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded as the hosts outclassed the visitors in all departments of the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India's emphatic victory over the visitors:

Pacers enjoying their fine run

Best bowling attack

India comfortably on top of the ICC World Test Championship table

Expect India's domination to continue in the pink-ball Test

King Kohli on top!

Indeed, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc

No rest day

All hail Mayank Agarwal

Relentless is the word for this unit

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 16:42:21 IST

