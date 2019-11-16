India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test in Indore on Saturday.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who top-scored with 64 for Bangladesh in their second innings, was let down by the entire batting line-up as he received no support from the other end.

Pacer Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session of play. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also pitched in, picking up three and two wickets respectively.

A blistering double ton from Mayank Agarwal and handy contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja powered the hosts to 493/6 overnight as they got a lead of 343 runs.

The second and final match of the series is India's first day-night Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, starting 22 November.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded as the hosts outclassed the visitors in all departments of the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India's emphatic victory over the visitors:

Pacers enjoying their fine run

Harsha Bhogle’s post-match chat with Shami, Umesh & Ishant together has to be one of the nicest and most enjoyable interviews to watch in recent times. Absolutely brilliant. #INDvBAN — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) November 16, 2019

Best bowling attack

Simply how good this Indian team is....the bowling attack is, perhaps, the best Test bowling attack in the world. Across all kind of surfaces. Australia will come close. No other team will. #IndvBan #worldtestchampionship — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 16, 2019

India comfortably on top of the ICC World Test Championship table

This is India’s sixth consecutive victory in Tests.

This is also India’s eighth consecutive victory at Indore in international cricket.#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 16, 2019

Expect India's domination to continue in the pink-ball Test

If Bangladesh struggled so much at Indore in conditions they are familiar with I am afraid the Pink ball Test could be much shorter. This Indian pace attack at Eden Gardens will be super challenging for the inexperienced Bangladesh batting line up. #INDvBAN — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 16, 2019

King Kohli on top!

Virat Kohli has now won more Tests by innings margin than any other Indian captain - 10 now in 52 Tests. Dhoni had 9 such wins in 60 Tests. #INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 16, 2019

Indeed, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc

Fantastic win for Team India and so great to see our fast bowlers creating havoc and fear in the minds of batsman. #INDvBAN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 16, 2019

No rest day

india's players are really commited to not working on Sunday despite being on shift #INDvsBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 16, 2019

All hail Mayank Agarwal

In Mayank Agarwal India lucky to have found a batsman with a big appetite for runs and significantly an excellent player of spin. #INDvBAN — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 16, 2019

Relentless is the word for this unit

India has improved in the last year and a half. This side is a better bowling unit than what we had seen in South Africa. In the first test South Africa made 280 plus after being 3 down. This unit is relentless and would not have allowed. That’s the diff in a year and a half. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 16, 2019

With inputs from AFP

